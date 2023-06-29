Four hundred and thirty members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 237 in Niagara and Orleans counties will receive a $32.2 million pension-fix payout, using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Federal lawmakers announced the payments, three years in the making, on Thursday.

"Three years ago, Local 237 was faced with the terrible choice of allowing its pension to go insolvent in seven years or undergo draconian cuts to save it," said John Scherrer IBEW Local 237 business manager. "The active and retired members overwhelmingly voted to take these cuts to save our pension."

Scherrer credited Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins with working to secure the funding for the union members.

In 2020, the Treasury Department approved an application from the pension plan for IBEW Local 237, which is based in Niagara Falls, to reduce benefits in order to remain solvent. At the time, it was estimated the fund would go insolvent by 2030 without reductions. As of the start of 2018, the plan had $19.3 million in assets and was 29% funded.

“Western New York union members of IBEW Local 237 and their families could have lost the benefits they earned over a lifetime of work, through no fault of their own, putting their financial security, retirements, and family’s futures at risk," Schumer said.

Schumer said the relief plan includes benefit restoration for beneficiaries whose payments have already been cut, which means some members will be eligible for back pay from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.

In late 2022, thousands of area Teamsters members learned they would have their pensions restored through an infusion of federal funds, five years after their benefits were cut by as much as 29%. They were covered by the New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund, which was also in danger of insolvency at the time the cuts were imposed. The fund's members included about 3,900 retirees from Teamsters locals 264 and 449 in the Buffalo area.