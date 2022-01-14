 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hunt Real Estate expands presence in Arizona
Hunt Real Estate expands presence in Arizona

Hunt Real Estate Corp. has added another small brokerage firm in the Phoenix area, expanding its presence in Arizona to eight offices.

Buffalo-based Hunt said Thursday it had acquired Conway Real Estate, a 12-year-old brokerage firm with two offices in Mesa and Phoenix. The deal adds 99 agents, who closed over $205 million in sales last year.

Terms of the deal, which was negotiated over several months, were not disclosed.

Hunt already operates six branches in metropolitan Phoenix – in Gilbert, Glendale, Cave Creek, Chandler and Scottsdale. The century-old firm operates 55 offices overall, across New York state and in Massachusetts.

