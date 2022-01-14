Hunt Real Estate expands presence in Arizona

Hunt Real Estate Corp. has added another small brokerage firm in the Phoenix area, expanding its presence in Arizona to eight offices.
Buffalo-based Hunt said Thursday it had acquired Conway Real Estate, a 12-year-old brokerage firm with two offices in Mesa and Phoenix. The deal adds 99 agents, who closed over $205 million in sales last year.
Terms of the deal, which was negotiated over several months, were not disclosed.
Hunt already operates six branches in metropolitan Phoenix – in Gilbert, Glendale, Cave Creek, Chandler and Scottsdale. The century-old firm operates 55 offices overall, across New York state and in Massachusetts.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.