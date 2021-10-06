Hunt Real Estate buys another Boston agency

Hunt Real Estate Corp. is expanding in Eastern Massachusetts again, absorbing another ERA-affiliated agency in the Boston suburb of Dorchester.

The Buffalo-based firm – the largest brokerage in the ERA Real Estate network and the biggest locally based brokerage in Western New York – acquired Great Spaces ERA, adding 12 agents to its network. Great Spaces, which has been ranked among the top 5% of Boston agencies in transaction volume since 2017, will keep its name and current office.