 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunt Real Estate buys another Boston agency
0 comments

Hunt Real Estate buys another Boston agency

Support this work for $1 a month
FIN Prospectus Charles Hunt CANTILLON

Charles Hunt is executive vice president and COO of Hunt Real Estate Corp.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Hunt Real Estate Corp. is expanding in Eastern Massachusetts again, absorbing another ERA-affiliated agency in the Boston suburb of Dorchester.

The Buffalo-based firm – the largest brokerage in the ERA Real Estate network and the biggest locally based brokerage in Western New York – acquired Great Spaces ERA, adding 12 agents to its network. Great Spaces, which has been ranked among the top 5% of Boston agencies in transaction volume since 2017, will keep its name and current office.

Hunt operates 14 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts as ERA Key Realty Services, which merged with Hunt in 2018. The combined firm operates 50 offices in New York, Massachusetts and Arizona.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Housing shortage hammers homebuyers
Business Local

Housing shortage hammers homebuyers

  • Updated

Finding a house in the Buffalo Niagara region has been getting steadily more difficult over the past three years. Agents already prepare their buyers to lose their first few attempts and to be patient.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News