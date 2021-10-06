Hunt Real Estate buys another Boston agency

Hunt Real Estate Corp. is expanding in Eastern Massachusetts again, absorbing another ERA-affiliated agency in the Boston suburb of Dorchester.
The Buffalo-based firm – the largest brokerage in the ERA Real Estate network and the biggest locally based brokerage in Western New York – acquired Great Spaces ERA, adding 12 agents to its network. Great Spaces, which has been ranked among the top 5% of Boston agencies in transaction volume since 2017, will keep its name and current office.
Hunt operates 14 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts as ERA Key Realty Services, which merged with Hunt in 2018. The combined firm operates 50 offices in New York, Massachusetts and Arizona.
