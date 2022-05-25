 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hunt expands Central New York operation with acquisition

Hunt Real Estate Corp. is adding on to its Central New York franchise, acquiring a small local brokerage firm in Syracuse.

Hunt did not say how much it paid to buy Procopio Real Estate, which was founded in 2011 and employs 52 agents. All will join Hunt's Camillus branch.

“Their unique approach to the consumer, along with lead generation, will be a great addition to our existing infrastructure,” said Charlie Hunt, Hunt's chief operating officer.

Procopio sold 705 units valued at $130 million in sales volume last year.

Hunt now operates 55 branches in New York, Massachusetts and Arizona.

