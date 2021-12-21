Hundreds of local jobs could be result of acquisition of urban health care organization in Buffalo

When CINQ Care evaluated practices to acquire to get a jump on those efforts, what Vazquez had done in building G-Health caught their attention. G-Health has several initiatives that fit into that model of meeting patients where they are, including its recently expanding fleet of mobile units that go into communities to deliver care.

Vazquez said discussions between G-Health and CINQ Care have been ongoing since March.

"A lot of the things they wanted to create, we had already kind of built, so it was just a faster way to kind of get to where they wanted to go by taking a system like ours over," Vazquez said.

What's next?

With G-Health as its first acquisition, CINQ Care believes it has the financial capacity to bolster resources in Western New York.

The plan is to use Buffalo as a proving ground that this health care model can make a difference, Swift said.

"Our launching pad is going to be here in Buffalo," he said. "We view that as a starting point, not the ending point."