The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority was pleased to get out of hot water with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which raised its evaluation of BMHA last week from "troubled" to "substandard."

But the City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls Housing Authority may have even more to be happy with, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HUD also issued its annual grades to those two entities, based on their administration of the Section 8 Management Assistance Program housing vouchers and the Public Housing Assistance Program, respectively. Both are overseen by Clifford Scott, executive director of the NFHA.

The city earned a 93% grade, with 135 out of 145 possible points in the scoring, which means it's a "high performer," according to the HUD measures. "Historically, we haven't done as well," Scott said of the city's score. "We think that partnership with the city is important and symbiotic."

NFHA received an 80% grade, which is a "standard performer." Scott said the agency performed very well in financial management, with a perfect score, but ranked low on physical inspections because it "did not have the ability to go in each unit and monitor how residents were living."

Still, he said, "I'm happy with that score. Obviously, we're shooting and striving to do better."