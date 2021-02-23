HSBC seeks to sell rest of US retail branch banking network

+4 Banks taking a tougher look at branch needs amid pandemic Banks cite customers' growing preference for doing more things digitally, as well as fewer visitors and transactions inside branches, as reasons for closing locations.

But after years of expansion in the New York City area and then in other major cities from coast to coast, HSBC announced in May 2011 that its upstate branch business was no longer a core part of its business, and agreed two months later to sell all 195 branches to First Niagara Financial Group for $1 billion. (Buffalo-based First Niagara, which sold some of those branches to other banks, was later acquired by Cleveland-based KeyCorp.)

That sale left HSBC with about 265 branches – 165 in downstate New York and the rest in concentrated pockets of 11 other states.

The latest move follows additional reductions by HSBC to its U.S. branch network, including last year, when it cut its branch count by 30% as part of a larger restructuring and cost-cutting initiative designed to shave $4.5 billion in expenses by 2022.

As part of that strategy, the bank said that it had reduced expenses by $1 billion and riskier assets by $52 billion during the year. It also reduced staff by 11,000 positions, slimmed down its senior management and combined its wealth and personal banking into one division. HSBC also said Tuesday it would sell its 200-branch French consumer bank.