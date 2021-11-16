 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSBC moves ahead with plan to close Depew branch
0 comments

HSBC moves ahead with plan to close Depew branch

Support this work for $1 a month
HSBC branch

HSBC Bank USA opened its Depew branch in 2019.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

HSBC Bank USA will close its Depew branch on Feb. 17.

The bank had previously said the branch – attached to its operations center at Dick Road and Walden Avenue – would close, but did not specify a date then.

Nearly all of the branch's employees have been reassigned to other roles in Buffalo, said Rob Sherman, an HSBC spokesman.

Some customers of the Depew branch will transition to Citizens Bank, as part of Citizens' acquisition of HSBC's mass market retail business. Citizens did not acquire the Depew branch in the deal.

HSBC's only other local branch, in Amherst, will convert to an HSBC Bank Wealth Center.

The Depew branch opened over two years ago, marking HSBC's return to local retail banking after a seven-year absence.

HSBC announced earlier this year it would exit most of its U.S. retail banking business.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News