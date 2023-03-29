HSBC Bank USA, once the dominant bank in Western New York and still a major employer of at least 2,000 workers, is consolidating its local operations in Larkinville.

The U.S. subsidiary of British banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc is downsizing its corporate real estate from a sprawling facility at Dick Road and Walden Avenue in Depew and its former Atrium building in downtown Buffalo to the Larkin U Building, located in the center of the Larkin District, according to spokesman Matt Kozar.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The bank will lease and occupy the entire 63,000-square-foot brick building at 239 Van Rensselaer St., which has four floors, including a fully finished below-grade level. Kozar said the space will be "move-in ready" by the fall. It will serve as the base for all of HSBC's employees relocating from both the bank's leased facility in Depew and from the Atrium, which HSBC sold in December to Douglas Jemal for $9 million.

"The Larkin U Building literally sits in the middle of Larkin Square, so it’s at the core of everything we’ve been doing the last 20 years and all of our activity down here," Larkin Development Vice President Kayla Zemsky said. "So, it’s so meaningful for us to see it brought to life with new people and new energy."

Built in 1893 and occupied by the Larkin Soap Co., the historic Larkin U building was renovated by Howard Zemsky's Larkin Development Group as part of his redevelopment of the entire neighborhood around the successful Larkin at Exchange Building. Located behind the Filling Station in Larkin Square, it was most recently occupied by Cleveland-based KeyCorp, which took over the space from First Niagara Financial Group after Key bought First Niagara.

Jemal buys HSBC Atrium near Canalside in Buffalo Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. paid $9 million on Friday to acquire the giant glass-walled office building at 95 Washington St.

That makes the relocation somewhat ironic, because HSBC is taking up space that was occupied by First Niagara – which itself needed the Romanesque Revival-style former manufacturing building because it had grown so much after buying HSBC's upstate New York branches more than a decade ago.

More importantly to HSBC executives, the move will help them in their efforts to bring employees back to the office, at least some of the time, by luring them with the amenities available in Larkinville. The district has five breweries and a distillery, restaurants, beer gardens, a diner, Paula's Donuts, retail stores and Larkin Square at the center of it, with food trucks on Tuesdays, concerts and markets.

"The role of the office is very different now than it has been in the past. It’s no longer about rows and rows of desks and cubicles for heads-down work," said Michael Privitera, chief operating officer for HSBC in the United States. "It’s about coming together, about bringing people together, about creating experiences. We want our office to be a destination for our colleagues."

However, the new building will still not house all of the bank's workers at once, Kozar confirmed. HSBC has been following a hybrid employment model in both New York City and Buffalo, which requires many of its employees to be in the office at least two days a week, so workers would be staggered.

Buffalo is home to the second-largest group of HSBC employees, and used to employ about 3,000 workers in Western New York, even after it sold its branches. The bank has not disclosed its current employee count for several years, however, leading to speculation that its workforce has shrunk significantly.

Kozar would not comment, but Privitera noted that most of the bank's core technology teams, its customer contact center, its procurement and real estate teams and its payment operations team are all based in Buffalo.

"We’re very much committed to the region. Buffalo has been and continues to be the U.S. center of excellence for operations for HSBC," he said. "So this investment, this move to Larkin, signals a very strong commitment to Buffalo as a core location for us in the U.S."