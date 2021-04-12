Howard Hanna, Hunt among nation's biggest real estate firms

The two largest real estate brokerage firms in Western New York are also among the top 100 firms in the country, according to the latest rankings by an industry trade publication.

According to RISMedia's 2021 Power Broker Report, listing real estate firms by the number of transactions they handled and their closed sales volume, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services remains one of the five biggest firms in the country in both categories.

The Pittsburgh-based company was ranked as the fourth-biggest in transactions, with 106,450 deals in which its agents handled at least one side of the deal. It was No. 5 in dollar volume of deals, with $27.32 billion.

Buffalo-based Hunt Real Estate Corp. – the highest-ranked family-owned firm in the state – came in 39th in transaction sides, with 12,985. It's 86th in dollars, with $3.069 billion.

