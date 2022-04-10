How will Costco shake up retail across Buffalo Niagara?

The news is out: Costco Wholesale is coming to Western New York.

And it's going to make a splash when it gets here.

The membership-only, big-box retailer will open its first local store in Amherst across from The Boulevard shopping center, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said. It could open as soon as late 2023.

The wholesale club’s long-awaited arrival is going to touch nearly every area of the retail industry – from grocery, drug and liquor stores to gas stations and electronics sellers.

Here are a few ways Costco will shake up the retail market:

Grocery stores

Many Western New Yorkers are fiercely loyal to their favorite grocery store chains, whether that be Wegmans, Tops, Dash's, Aldi, Trader Joe's or Walmart.

Will Costco pull them away?

Maybe some, said Charles Lindsey, a marketing professor at University at Buffalo and national retail expert.

For many shoppers, Costco won't be their everyday grocery store. They'll likely go once a month or a few times a year to stock up on certain items and go to a store like Wegmans or Tops for their regular grocery runs.

In Western New York, Wegmans may have the most to lose when Costco opens, said Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director of the retail consulting firm Strategic Resource Group.

Costco has had “tremendous success” against Wegmans in markets like Boston, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Flickinger said.

Compared to Wegmans, Costco has more procurement power and more selection of the national brands people love, Flickinger said. Costco is also the world's top seller of prime beef.

"Wegmans went from the low-price leader, closely priced with Walmart, in Western New York, New York State and the Northeast five years ago to a higher-price player," Flickinger said.

Though Costco shoppers have to pay $60 a year for a membership, the savings shoppers can unlock on gas and groceries can offset that.

The long road to Buffalo Niagara

Costco is one of the most prominent of the category-killer retailers without a presence in Western New York.

But it has been inching closer in recent years.

The nearest Costco opened in 2015 in Rochester, and the store also has locations in Ontario, Syracuse and downstate. The chain has plans to open a store in Albany, but the process has been slowed by lawsuits, the Albany Times Union reported.

Costco has been expanding aggressively in recent years, Lindsey said, which could explain why it finally broke into the Buffalo Niagara market. The chain has also had recent success in Naperville, Ill., which boasts a similar demographic to Western New York, Flickinger said.

The battle of the wholesale clubs

When it finally arrives, Costco won't be without competition.

Warehouse club stores BJ's and Sam's Club have been in the Buffalo Niagara region for years. And BJ's is just a short drive down Niagara Falls Boulevard from Costco's planned location.

Costco's challenge will be competing with the other warehouse stores for a limited customer base in Western New York, though Costco does have a loyal following.

Compared with BJ's and Sam's Club, Costco is considered more upscale and is known for its quality, selection, price and customer experience.

But Costco's arrival will give new options for wholesale club shoppers, especially in the Northtowns. Some could keep multiple club memberships, but others could switch to Costco and just keep one.

Tougher competition on many fronts

Costco is known for its low-priced store brand, Kirkland Signature. Kirkland sells everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and tools. It is also a tough competitor in auto service, such as tires, batteries and especially gas.

Electronics retailers like Best Buy could feel the competition from Costco's low prices on TVs and computers. Chain drug stores CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens will feel the impact as well, Flickinger said, as Costco sources high-quality vitamins.

One of the biggest impacts will be on gas stations.

Costco fuel is typically between 10 and 15 cents less per gallon, Lindsey said.

It's just one store – for now

Sorry Southtowners, but don't expect a second Costco closer to you anytime soon.

In other upstate cities like Rochester and Syracuse, Costco only has one location in the metro areas.

But Flickinger and Lindsey both think it is likely that Costco could open a second location in the Southtowns at some point. But probably not until years from now.

In Naperville, Ill., the community's Costco was so successful that they built a second location, Flickinger said.

A magnet for shoppers

Costco has a loyal following and has a reputation as a destination location, attracting people from outside the nearby community and driving traffic in the area.

That means the store could attract shopping dollars that might otherwise have been spent in Batavia or Niagara Falls or other more distant locations.

Costco's entrance to Western New York also will bring with it at least 200 new jobs, Lindsey said.

Costco pays the average worker "significantly" above the minimum wage, Lindsey said, which is $13.20 in the Buffalo Niagara region. And because the stores are so large, they require more employees to keep them running.

The store will also likely spur additional development in the already busy Niagara Falls Boulevard area surrounding Costco.

