How unemployment benefits propped up the Buffalo Niagara economy

Unemployment benefits were a lifeline to the Buffalo Niagara economy during the pandemic.

And they still are.

At its peak, during May and June 2020, those unemployment benefit payments, supplemented by a federal stimulus program that provided an extra $600 a week to recipients, pumped more than $120 million into the region's economy each month.

Don't underestimate the power of those payments. During each of those months, the region received nearly as much in unemployment benefit payments than during the 12 months from March 2019 to February 2019 combined.

The pain was widespread, too.

At its peak in May 2020, the number of workers receiving unemployment benefits was 10 times higher than it was in February 2020 – before Covid-19 hit.

And the recovery has been slow, even though the unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest point in decades – 3.3% in December – because of a shrinking pool of available workers.

Before the pandemic, beginning in 2019, the Buffalo Niagara region never had more than 10,000 people receiving unemployment benefits. Since the pandemic started, that monthly total has never dropped below 10,000 and still is 46% higher than it was before Covid-19.

