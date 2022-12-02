How two Western New Yorkers' rubber pet ID tags became a hit on Amazon

Personify Pets hits $1 million mark for sales with help of rubber dog ID tag

Amazon has been good to Western New York entrepreneurs’ Jayson Czerniak and Kevin Mychajluk.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Their business, Personify Pets, has hit a few milestones this month – $1 million in total sales, 50,000 units sold for their signature rubber dog and cat ID tag product and 4,000 reviews and 44,000 customers on Amazon – since the company began selling its merchandise in August 2018.

The two are now making more of a push to get their tags, as well as their collars and leashes, sold at Western New York retailers, but Personify Pets’ biggest success by far has come on the internet commerce giant.

Czerniak initially had his misgivings about selling the pet ID tag via Amazon, and it took some convincing for him to give it a try. But their initial success on Amazon “told them they had something” right away, he said.

The waterproof tag, which is made of silicone and custom engraved, secures directly to the collar and does not hang like a usual metal tag.

“I was initially doubtful about selling on Amazon because our pet ID tag was so different from what people were used to,” said Czerniak, who also runs his family’s third-generation tool and die machine shop, Sharp Tooling Co., in Cheektowaga. “I thought it was something people would need to see, touch and hold in their hand in order to appreciate and decide to purchase.”

Instead, Amazon became the ideal platform for the product’s sale because it allowed Czerniak and Mychajluk to adjust the product based on reviews. They also were able to sell to customers all over the country – their first sale came from Alaska, and gain validation of the product and its $25 price point.

“It is very moving to see a customer we don't know write a couple paragraphs about why they love our tag and mention the problems it solved for them,” Czerniak said.

Five years ago, Czerniak was operating a side business, Expressed Impressions, making personalized jewelry and engraving photos out of his tool and die machine shop when he and Mychajluk, a high school intern at the time, stumbled onto the idea of making a rubber pet ID tag for dog and cat collars.

The two had been invited to sell their wares from Expressed Impressions at a dog show in North Tonawanda, and Czerniak said they set their sights on coming up with a pet product for the show.

One thing led to another, and the two came up with the rubber pet ID tag.

They launched Personify Pets and began selling the item in stores, but, to Czerniak’s surprise, most of their success came on Amazon, accounting for much of the company’s $1 million in total sales in four-plus years.

Personify Pets has now increased its revenues to $500,000 annually and sells more than 1,500 pet ID tags a month on Amazon.

“It was nice to have that creative liberty when we were first designing the pet ID tags because there wasn’t really anything out there like this yet and we had to come up with it all by ourselves,” said Mychajluk, who came to Czerniak’s company with a background in technology and robotics as part of a work-based learning opportunity.

The two grew up in the same neighborhood in Alden and both graduated from Alden Central High School, 22 years apart – Czerniak in 1996 and Mychajluk in 2018.

After attending the University at Buffalo for mechanical engineering during the fall semester of 2018, Mychajluk decided he would rather pursue Personify Pets full time and left school.

The reason why the rubber dog tags have become so popular? The product is safer than many of the dangly metal tags on the market and is comfortable and durable, Czerniak said.

It also does not hang from a ring, so it can’t get caught on other items, and it is silent because there is no metal clinking, he added. In addition, the text on the tag doesn’t shade or wear off, and they stretch and slide on to every style of collar with a buckle, Czerniak said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The two also invented a proprietary method for laser engraving text on the silicone of the rubber tags, Mychajluk said.

Personify Pets has developed and is now selling collars and leashes that pair with their tags and will eventually launch a line of pet harnesses and pet treats. Next up is trying to find similar success they’ve experienced on Amazon inside pet store retailers in the Buffalo-area.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

A Lackawanna company that makes building insulation from recycled cardboard raised another $10 million to help fund its expansion plans.

Plans to change the traffic flow on Goodell Street in Buffalo are aimed at slowing drivers down.

Buffalo Bills fans love to travel to away games, and it's bringing plenty of business to firms that arrange the trips.

Norstar Development USA is selling its New York operations and real estate to a Boston-based real estate developer that specializes in affordable and mixed-income housing.

An Albion nursing home where 23 residents died from Covid-19 is being sued by the State Attorney General's office.

Novair USA plans to add jobs at its North Tonawanda plant. The maker of highly durable oxygen generators also plans to invest over $1 million in the facility.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched its mobile cancer screening unit, aimed at bringing services to areas where they aren't readily available.

Sonwil Distribution Center is seeking nearly $12 million in tax breaks to build a massive warehouse in the North America Center Industrial Park in West Seneca.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The Buffalo Niagara economy usually recovers more slowly from recessions than the rest of the country, and the latest downturn is no different. The region has had the fourth-slowest recovery among the 100 major U.S. metro areas.

2. New rules are allowing college athletes to cash in on endorsement deals and commercial use of their likeness, but the impact has been minimal at colleges across Western New York.

3. 10 ways Christmas shopping will be different this year: Despite all of retailers' worries through times of recession, pandemic and inflation, consumers have kept spending. But this year, plenty will be different.

4. When Covid hit, it shut down professional sports. It also essentially shut down Delaware North's sports concessions business: No fans meant no one to buy hot dogs and beer. Now, fans are back, and Delaware North's Sportservice business is back, too.

5. 'We've had high caseloads nonstop': There is a critical need for mental health and addiction workers in Western New York, as told by two longtime employees in Warsaw.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.