How two companies solved their office space needs, on one floor

What happens when one company needs less office space, and another is looking for more?

In the case of Mower and Milestone, they get together, on the same floor.

Mower, a public relations, advertising and marketing agency, subleased some of its space on the 13th floor of 50 Fountain Plaza to Milestone, a financial services firm. The two firms occupy opposite ends of the floor, but they share use of a conference room, a kitchen and bathrooms. Mower also allows Milestone to use its training room as needed.

"There's a nice fit because we're both in the business services space," said Doug Bean, Mower's vice chairman and chief brand officer. "We're having fun referring to us as, 'Hey, we're all going to be roommates.' It's like going back to college."

Lots of companies are taking stock of their office space needs, after the pandemic turned so many employees into remote or hybrid workers. The Mower-Milestone arrangement represents a creative twist.

Mower, which has several offices around the country, explored downsizing its office space even before the pandemic hit. After its offices essentially emptied out for two years due to the pandemic, Mower considered subleasing at least half of its space at Fountain Plaza.

Just a block away on Main Street, Milestone needed more space to accommodate its growth. The firm's core business is qualified settlement fund administration. After big legal settlements, those funds go into a trust, and Milestone administers the trust. The company also provides financial advice to plaintiffs and attorneys.

About a year ago, Milestone surveyed its employees about how they wanted to work.

"It came back that everyone wanted a hybrid approach," said Amy Fogle, the CEO. "They wanted three days in the office when they could collaborate, but two days at home to really enjoy that flexibility that everyone has come to love during Covid."

But even in a hybrid format, with not everyone coming in every day, Milestone still had a space crunch. Two of its attorneys were sharing an office.

Clarke Thrasher, director of corporate services with Hunt Commercial Real Estate, put Mower and Milestone in touch with each other, and a deal came together. The building's owner, Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., agreed to the plan.

Compatibility is important

Thrasher said finding the right combination of firms was important.

"When you've got to put two companies under the same roof with no (partitions), you better make sure they're co-habitable," he said. "Just knowing the Mower folks and then knowing the Milestone folks, it was a no-brainer."

Before Milestone moved in, Fogle led her team on a "field trip" down Main Street to Fountain Plaza and talked to the employees about how the building represented the next step in the company's growth.

"Luckily, we found this space, which was just the perfect size for us, and also the light that's in here is so perfect, to really inspire everyone every day when they're in the office," she said.

At Fountain Plaza, Milestone has about three times as much office space as it used to. The company plans to grow its workforce from the current 20 employees to about 25 in the next six months, as it expands its services.

Milestone moved this month, leaving behind its longtime home at 737 Main St. Step off the elevator at Fountain Plaza.

Each firm has its own distinct entrance, so they retain their individual identities. But employees from the two firms can easily move back and forth within the office space, and leaders of both companies say that's not a problem. Plus, some of the employees from the two firms already knew each other.

Milestone benefited from moving into space that was immediately ready to use. Bean even gave up his corner office, with its spectacular view of downtown and the mist rising from Niagara Falls, to Fogle.

Mower is 'remote first'

Mower has about 43 employees attached to the Buffalo office. But they are working in a "remote first" stance, so the agency had less need for office space. Mower still brings everyone together for a featured event once a month, such as a recent guest speaker for Pride month, Bean said.

Mower also recently took another significant step: The company became employee owned, under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Bean said the ownership transition fits nicely with the decision to sublease space.

"It became even more of a payoff as we started to look at the ESOP, because rent was our largest expense after staff," Bean said. "We've reduced that significantly, which can then go into staff, training and profitability and all the things that make an ESOP work."

Mower and Milestone are just getting settled in as neighbors. Mower had two refrigerators in the kitchen, but with fewer of its people coming in these days, Milestone's employees are using the other one. Sticky notes on the doors distinguish the two.

Beyond those practical considerations, leaders of the two firms wonder if the new arrangement might lead to some collaboration or mentorship across company lines.

"It's kind of nice that we're both in the business services space, with slightly different takes on it," Bean said.

