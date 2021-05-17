 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to weigh in on plan to turn former Eden-Angola airport into agribusiness park
0 comments

How to weigh in on plan to turn former Eden-Angola airport into agribusiness park

Support this work for $1 a month

The arm of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency that is responsible for developing county-owned land will hold an online public hearing Tuesday about its plan to convert the former Eden-Angola Airport in Evans into an agribusiness park.

The Buffalo & Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. will collect public comments in preparation for the proposed draft generic environmental impact statement for the project.

The ILDC purchased the 240-acre former airport from private owners in April 2020 for $980,000 with a plan to create the agribusiness park. The two parcels of land are located along Eden Evans Center Road, near the Eden-Angola exit from the Thruway.

The hearing will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Registration is required to attend at https://www.ecidany.com/agpark, or anyone can watch the livestream at https://www.ecidany.com/streaming. Written comments will also be accepted through a link at www.ecidany.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 16: 5 Family Friendly Highlights From the 'American Families Plan'

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Erie County seeking to build agribusiness park in Southtowns
Business Local

Erie County seeking to build agribusiness park in Southtowns

  • Updated

County leaders are hoping to finalize a deal by year-end to acquire the former Angola Airport property in the Town of Evans, so they can turn it into a new agribusiness park to attract new employers to the region. Officials want to spur new economic development opportunities in southern Erie County that will create jobs and lure new business

240-acre agribusiness park in Evans gets funding from Erie County
Business Local

240-acre agribusiness park in Evans gets funding from Erie County

  • Updated

For six years, Erie County officials have been looking for ways to help local farmers develop new markets. On Wednesday, that effort took a major step forward with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency agreeing to use $1.2 million in grant funding to acquire 240 acres of land at the site of the former Angola airport to create an

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News