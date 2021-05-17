How to weigh in on plan to turn former Eden-Angola airport into agribusiness park

The arm of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency that is responsible for developing county-owned land will hold an online public hearing Tuesday about its plan to convert the former Eden-Angola Airport in Evans into an agribusiness park.

The Buffalo & Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. will collect public comments in preparation for the proposed draft generic environmental impact statement for the project.

The ILDC purchased the 240-acre former airport from private owners in April 2020 for $980,000 with a plan to create the agribusiness park. The two parcels of land are located along Eden Evans Center Road, near the Eden-Angola exit from the Thruway.

The hearing will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Registration is required to attend at https://www.ecidany.com/agpark, or anyone can watch the livestream at https://www.ecidany.com/streaming. Written comments will also be accepted through a link at www.ecidany.com.

