How to sell pot: State regulators are writing the rulebook

The cloudy picture of what recreational pot sales might look like in New York State is becoming clearer, now that the New York Cannabis Control Board has proposed the first set of adult-use cannabis regulations.

Though Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary pot sales are on hold in Western New York pending litigation, they are expected to begin "very soon" in the rest of the state, said Chris Alexander, the executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Before they can be adopted, the draft regulations are subject to a minimum 60-day public comment period. Those comments must be assessed and any substantial changes to the rules must be published before they are adopted.

Here are a few regulations that the state has proposed.

Takeout, delivery and drive-thru. In addition to selling cannabis over the counter, retail dispensaries will be allowed to deliver cannabis and even sell it through a drive-thru.

Uber Eats has already partnered with cannabis marketplace Leafly to fulfill delivery. Customers 19 and older can use the app to order cannabis from participating retailers. A retail worker is then responsible for verifying the customer's age and sobriety.

"The office will soon be providing additional guidance specific to car delivery so that our licensees can get started," Alexander said.

As for the drive-thru, customers don't need to be in a car to use it. The drive-thru can be accessed via any mode of transportation, even feet. But in order to have a drive-thru, it must be part of a full brick-and-mortar store with a customer entrance.

Local municipalities have some, but not total, control. The state agency outlined guidelines for municipal lawmakers, which are similar to those in the state's Liquor Laws.

"The application process outlined in the proposed regulations will involve municipal governments," said John Kagia, director of policy at the Office of Cannabis Management. "Municipal governments are really critical stakeholders to this process."

Local governments are not allowed to adopt local laws or ordinances that pertain only to cannabis licensees, or impose fees specific to cannabis businesses.

"We think this will help protect licensees from local laws that could make it more difficult for them to be successful and make it more difficult to effectively run a cannabis business," he said.

Local municipalities can impose time, place and manner restrictions on cannabis dispensaries, but can't limit their operations to less than 70 hours per week.

Adult-use retail and on-site consumption sites would also be prohibited on the same road, or within 500 feet of school grounds or a community facility such as a day care, public park, playground, public pool or library.

"Protecting the public interest in our public health is a critical part to our regulations," he said.

Get your bongs and buds side by side. Though many of the cannabis regulations were crafted in the spirit of state liquor laws, this is a departure.

The draft regulations say dispensaries will be allowed to sell "cannabis products and cannabis paraphernalia." That includes everything from T-shirts to cannabis-themed gifts to keychains.

But, much to many liquor retailers' frustration, there are many types paraphernalia liquor stores cannot sell. Liquor stores in the state are limited to selling ice, corkscrews and water; and prohibited from selling any other accoutrements such as napkins or swizzle sticks.

No freebies. Forget about asking for donations of marijuana for your basket raffle fundraiser. Dispensaries are not allowed to give away, donate or even offer a discount on cannabis. That means they also can't offer points, rewards or loyalty programs.

No cartoons. Packaging, labeling, marketing and advertising cannot use or reference anything that would appeal to a person under 21 years of age.

That means no cartoon characters, no bubble fonts, no bright colors. No part of it can resemble food, candy sweets or treats that would appeal to someone under the age of 21, such as cookies, soda pop, toys, characters, symbols or public figures.

It's a two-tier market; pick one. Licensees are not allowed to be "vertically integrated." That means no licensee can operate in both the supply tier and the retail tier, Kagia said.

"A person would be allowed to cultivate and process cannabis, as both of those functions are on the supply side," he said. "However, that person would have to give up their interest in any of those supply side licenses if they wanted to run a retail operation."

Conversely, if someone holds a retail license, they will be prohibited from also owning an interest on the supply side.

The number of licenses a party can hold within a tier is also limited. In the retail tier, a licensee is limited to a total of three licenses. It's designed to create a more competitive industry that supports small businesses.

"We believe that this model will create an environment that allows small- and medium-sized businesses to flourish," Kagia said. "Once an applicant is successful and has been issued a license room they can begin operations, proposed regulations set guidelines for the operations of each license type and ensure that they're maximizing public health and safety."