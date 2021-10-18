How the sale of one derelict Allentown house offers hope for preserving others

Any sale proceeds over the $16,000 lien will be held in escrow for Dobucki, Fisher said, but noted that the court has tried unsuccessfully to serve him with papers both here and on Cape Cod, where he reportedly moved, and the properties have been marked by the city as abandoned.

"Mr. Dobucki has not been in contact with anyone or the courts, at his refusal," Nowakowski said. "Mr. Dobucki has been an unscrupulous slumlord for decades in Allentown."

Moving forward, Fisher said the program could be used on other properties in the city, including 110 South Park Ave., which she termed "one of the most egregious current examples."

That's a 170-year-old complex of buildings – owned by Darryl Carr of Bowmansville – that date to 1852 and once housed the Mugridge Steam Bakery and a blacksmith shop. Carr has been repeatedly cited and fined by Housing Court for neglecting the buildings, which are crumbling. He has previously said he intends to demolish them and build a 55-story high-rise project dubbed Unity Tower, but has not submitted any plans.

"There are perennial properties in dire need of this program," Nowakowski said. "It is my full intention that this case be a warning shot to other out-of-town landlords."

But Preservation Buffalo Niagara can't do it unilaterally. Rather, Fisher said, the process has to be started by the city's corporation counsel – the city attorney – so "the city has to determine what they are willing to do and when they want to use the tool."

