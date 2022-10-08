It's not cheap to go to a game at Highmark Stadium. But it could be a lot worse.

Highmark Stadium rates toward the cheapest NFL venues in two analyses conducted before the start of the season based on expenses of attending a game and the game day experience for fans.

The stadium has been ranked the eighth cheapest venue to attend an NFL game of the 32 teams, with an average total cost of $391 for a game day experience that includes beer, a hot dog, an overnight Airbnb stay, and other expenses, in addition to a ticket, according to the financial comparison website money.co.uk.

It has also been ranked as the sixth best away day experience for supporters of visiting teams, considering average cost for tickets, beer and parking, as well as Google reviews and an analysis of crime rates in the area, according to OLBG, an online sports betting guide.

Still, the cost of an average beer is $11, soft drink $6 and hot dog $7, money.co.uk notes.

According to the “Away Day Index” from OLBG, the stadium has the 13th lowest cost for beer of any NFL venue. That comes in at 55 cents an ounce, or about $6.60 for 12 ounces. The Bills also rank the ninth highest price in the NFL for parking with an average cost of $35.

Buffalo's market is the second smallest of an NFL city, ahead of only Green Bay.

It all helps to create an environment where Bills fans, already known for their legendary tailgating, make sure to fill up on food and drinks prior to the game.

Money.co.uk ranked 123 stadium and arena venues used for professional sports, taking into account seven different costs that fans face – food, beverages (beer and soft drinks), tickets, parking, nightly stay and transportation.

The most expensive sports venue experience was in Nashville, where it costs an average of $754 to attend Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium and $751 to go to a Nashville Predators game at Bridgestone Arena. The analysis noted that this is due mostly to the cost of an overnight stay in Nashville, which can average more than $600 a night.

In third is one of the NFL’s newest sports venues, Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, where ticket prices cost an average of $153 and fans traveling from downtown Las Vegas pay an average of $28 for taking a taxi to the game.

M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, is the least expensive experience for fans and ranks 85th in cost among all stadiums and arenas at $350 for a game day experience. An average beer there is $6.50 and hot dog $3.

At Highmark Stadium, the average game ticket is $82.49, nightly stay at an Airbnb $236, and taxi or rideshare from the center of city $13.37, according to the analysis by money.co.uk. The Bills' stadium ranks 55th among the 123 professional stadiums included on the list.

Meanwhile, KeyBank Center ranks 68th among venues to attend, with a total cost of $367 per game, including an overnight AirBnb stay. At Buffalo Sabres games, fans pay an average of $11 for beer, $5.50 for soft drinks, $5.50 for hot dogs, and $55.42 for tickets, according to the rankings.