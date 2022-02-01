How Tesla built its Buffalo workforce beyond solar to dodge a big state penalty

Tesla Inc. easily met the job targets at its South Buffalo factory, but the work it does there is far different from the original plan to focus on solar energy.
The company said Tuesday that it has 1,619 full-time and 17 part-time employees at the Buffalo factory, comfortably topping the 1,460 jobs that Tesla needed to avoid a $41.2 million penalty from the state.
The report – subject to verification by state officials – also indicates that Tesla continues to hire at the South Park Avenue facility, adding 83 jobs locally between Nov. 10 and the end of last year – a rate of about 11 new hires each week.
But the mix of jobs at the Buffalo plant is different from what was originally envisioned when the state paid more than $950 million to build and partially equip a factory that was expected to focus on solar energy.
Tesla still does work on its solar roof at the South Buffalo facility, but the complex and costly product has been difficult to develop and install, keeping production rates low.
The company now is making electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products in Buffalo.
Tesla also has hired hundreds of people to work on its autonomous driving programs for electric vehicles, although many of those positions are for data annotation work that only requires a high school diploma.
Tesla's agreement with the state, part of the Buffalo Billion economic development initiative, only requires the company to have a certain number of jobs in Buffalo. It does not include any provisions on the type of job or how much they pay.
"While navigating the challenges of the pandemic, Tesla managed to grow its operation by diversifying to include work on charging systems and Tesla’s autonomous and self-driving vehicle initiatives – demonstrating its commitment to building the Gigafactory into a world-class advanced manufacturing center while expanding its business throughout New York State," said Pamm Lent, a spokeswoman for Empire State Development.
Tesla's report to the state also did not break down how many people are working on each portion of the work being done at the Buffalo plant. But the report does provide new details on the types of products that are being made there.
"We are happy to have the jobs, but the state should have demanded that they pay higher wages and employ unionized workers," said state Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo.
Because Tesla no longer plans to make conventional solar panels in Buffalo and is concentrating its solar energy business on its complex and hard-to-install solar roof, the state is selling or scrapping equipment that it paid more than $207 million to acquire for the plant. Those sales are expected to bring in proceeds that are a fraction of the original cost.
With Tesla's solar energy business now stagnating at levels that are less than half of what they were five years ago, the company has been shifting other types of work to the Buffalo plant.Self-driving support
The data annotation work is growing rapidly, with teams of employees processing data that is being used by Tesla to develop its self-driving vehicle capabilities.
Support Local Journalism
Tesla said last week that there are nearly 60,000 vehicles in the United States that are equipped with a beta version of its autonomous driving platform.
“My personal guess is that we’ll achieve Full Self-Driving this year,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a conference call last week. “If we do not achieve Full Self-Driving safer than a human this year. I would be shocked.”
Tesla's Autopilot feature is geared mainly for highway use, while Full Self-Driving would be broadened for use on busier city streets, with stop lights, turns and oncoming traffic. The self-driving feature adds $12,000 to the cost of a Tesla.
The safety of the systems are being scrutinized by regulators. Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their Full Self-Driving software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt, federal regulators said Tuesday.
Charging station products
Tesla, for the first time, detailed the type of products that it makes for its Supercharger network.
The Buffalo factory makes versions of the cabinets that house the charging equipment funneling power to individual charging stations, called Posts, which deliver the high-voltage electricity to vehicles.
The factory makes the air- or liquid-cooled cables that connect the Supercharger to vehicles. The liquid-cooled cables allow for the fastest charging speeds.
Power electronics products
The Buffalo factory also makes Tesla's Powerstage product – an inverter that converts electricity from direct current to alternating current and back again, as needed.
The Powerstages are used in Tesla's Megapack large-scale battery storage systems and other power electronics products.