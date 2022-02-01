How Tesla built its Buffalo workforce beyond solar to dodge a big state penalty

Tesla's agreement with the state, part of the Buffalo Billion economic development initiative, only requires the company to have a certain number of jobs in Buffalo. It does not include any provisions on the type of job or how much they pay.

"While navigating the challenges of the pandemic, Tesla managed to grow its operation by diversifying to include work on charging systems and Tesla’s autonomous and self-driving vehicle initiatives – demonstrating its commitment to building the Gigafactory into a world-class advanced manufacturing center while expanding its business throughout New York State," said Pamm Lent, a spokeswoman for Empire State Development.

Tesla's report to the state also did not break down how many people are working on each portion of the work being done at the Buffalo plant. But the report does provide new details on the types of products that are being made there.