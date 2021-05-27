How social media backlash ended an entire line of New Era Cap Co.hats

If you want an honest opinion, go to Twitter. Just ask New Era Cap Co., whose latest Major League Baseball headwear designs were so thoroughly mocked online that the company pulled the collection from the web.

The hats bore images of landmarks, area codes and popular foods from each team’s market base. But fans found them comically tacky and generic, and pointed out inaccuracies such as errors in local area codes.

+3 This could be the start of a new era, but is it the one New Era envisioned? CEO Chris Koch once talked about growing New Era into a billion-dollar brand. In the midst of the global pandemic, he uses words like “rebuilding” and “recovering.”

The local edition of the Kansas City Royals' cap, for example, bore four area codes – none of them in Missouri. The Toronto Blue Jays' hat bore a picture of the Quebec delicacy poutine.

The Boston Red Sox hat had a jumble of red and yellow that was supposed to resemble a lobster roll. The Washington National's hat sported the year 1776 on it, despite Washington, D.C., not coming into existence until more than a decade later.

The line of caps had launched in November, but didn't blow up online until this week, when they were effectively laughed off the market. It is a testament to the power of social media and the outsize impact it can have on retailers.

"Social media provides either a boon or a bust for marketers. In the case of New Era, it was a bust," said John Cimperman, founder of sponsorship and brand consultancy Barnstorm Sports + Entertainment.