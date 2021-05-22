How one Buffalo company is convincing workers to get vaccinated: $500

"If you were undecided about getting a vaccine or dubious about getting a vaccine, now you have an added bonus," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday during a stop in Buffalo.

Ohio has launched its own vaccine-related lottery. In that state, five vaccinated residents who are at least 18 years old will receive $1 million each. Vaccination rates among Ohioans 16 and older increased 28% since the lottery was announced, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

DeWine tweeted: "I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.' But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic – when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it – is a life lost to Covid-19."

Not all the incentives out there are on such a grand scale. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio promoted free fries for vaccinated people at Shake Shack restaurants in the city, even sampling some of the fare with delight at a press conference.

At Buffalo Transport, Kimmins and his business partner also got the Covid-19 vaccine, but they did not claim the $500 for it. "I believe in the science," he said. "I believe it was the best thing for Buffalo Transport and our customers and fortunately for us, the majority of our employees agreed."