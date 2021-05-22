How one Buffalo company is convincing workers to get vaccinated: $500

Brian Kimmins thought it would be great for workers at his company, Buffalo Transport, to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
So the company president offered to pay them $500 each if they got the shot.
It worked. Twenty one out of 23 of them took him up on the offer.
"We're a small company, and I didn't want the Covid-19 virus to go through my office or through my employee ranks of drivers," he said. "I always felt it was best if people get vaccinated. By no means was it company policy."
Across the country, employers have been grappling with similar issues: how to get employees to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance in December that companies are allowed to require employees to get a vaccine in most cases. But rather than turning vaccination into a condition of the job – especially at a time when many employers are struggling to find people to hire – some employers are taking a different tack.
They're giving employees financial incentives to get the shot.
• Walmart will pay its U.S. store employees $75 if they prove they are fully vaccinated, and those employees will no longer be required to wear a mask at work.
• Kroger, a supermarket chain, is paying fully vaccinated employees a $100 bonus.
• Dollar General is paying workers who get vaccinated the equivalent of four additional hours of regular pay.
• CNN reported some Army bases are offering soldiers incentives to get the shot, including additional days off depending on what percent of a unit gets vaccinated.
Support Local Journalism
Governments have already been using incentives to try to lure people to get vaccinated as the number of new vaccinations continues to slow. In New York, 62.6% of New York state adults had received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, and 53.5% were fully vaccinated.
Erie County attracted national media attention for what was dubbed the "shot and a chaser" campaign, a partnership between the county Health Department and local microbreweries. The enticement: get a vaccine shot, and get a free beer.
For those not enticed by free beer, New York State is offering lottery tickets. Those who get vaccinated at 10 state-run sites May 24 to May 28 – including at the University at Buffalo – will receive a free scratch-off "mega-multiplier" New York State Lottery ticket.
"If you were undecided about getting a vaccine or dubious about getting a vaccine, now you have an added bonus," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday during a stop in Buffalo.
Ohio has launched its own vaccine-related lottery. In that state, five vaccinated residents who are at least 18 years old will receive $1 million each. Vaccination rates among Ohioans 16 and older increased 28% since the lottery was announced, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
DeWine tweeted: "I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.' But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic – when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it – is a life lost to Covid-19."
Not all the incentives out there are on such a grand scale. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio promoted free fries for vaccinated people at Shake Shack restaurants in the city, even sampling some of the fare with delight at a press conference.
At Buffalo Transport, Kimmins and his business partner also got the Covid-19 vaccine, but they did not claim the $500 for it. "I believe in the science," he said. "I believe it was the best thing for Buffalo Transport and our customers and fortunately for us, the majority of our employees agreed."
Kimmins said Buffalo Transport has been following a host of safety protocols during the pandemic, and that encouraging workers to get vaccinated was another step toward protecting them.
He has also given employees $1,000 "hero bonuses" on two different occasions during the pandemic, to show his appreciation to them for doing their jobs as essential workers. The upshot of these different efforts, Kimmins said, is employee turnover is low, in an industry where it can be very high.
And keeping workers healthy and safe also keeps the trucking and warehouse company on the right track, Kimmins said.
"What we do, we can't do from home," he said. "We pick up and deliver freight."
Matt Glynn