How Mercy Hospital strike set the stage for key contract talks at rival Kaleida Health

Staffing will be key

Like other health systems, staffing has progressively gotten tighter at Kaleida over the course of the pandemic, stretching remaining employees thin as they scramble to take care of more patients, according to two longtime Kaleida employees who are 1199SEIU members and part of the bargaining committee.

Charles Williams, a patient care assistant in the neuro-intensive care unit at Buffalo General, said he sometimes has 15 patients to take care of during a shift, often more. For the nurses he works with, they're stretched to care for at least six patients.

"When you lack staff, and appropriate numbers for safe staffing, it directly impacts your bedside, your patient care and how much time you can give to each patient and the family," said Juliette Negron, a registered nurse at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

Their comments are similar to the ones echoed in the fall by the striking workers of Mercy Hospital.

The Mercy agreement secured specific staffing provisions, such as nurse-to-patient ratios in the medical-surgical area of 1:4 during the day and 1:5 at night.

