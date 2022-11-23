How Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, the MACC in Orchard Park got through massive snowstorm

With forecasts calling for heavy snow, many employees at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo knew what to expect, showing up to work last Thursday with overnight bags and pillows. Those who were able to get in Friday morning, as the snow really started falling, did the same.

"Our staff are troopers," Mercy Hospital President Marty Boryszak said. "They're just tough, resilient people."

And the storm was only beginning to test their resourcefulness.

Some employees weren't able to leave, with South Buffalo getting about four feet of snow. Boryszak said the hospital converted an old medical rehabilitation unit into sleep quarters for staff.

"We did have a significant number of people lodging here for the better part of 36 hours," said Boryszak, who remained at Mercy from Thursday until he was able to return Saturday night to his Orchard Park home (and nearly 80 inches of snow).

"It's amazing some of the things that you see with the staff, and we saw a lot of great things over the two-plus days that we were here," he said.

One story that sticks out: Last Friday evening, the hospital's Emergency Department saw a heart attack patient. Staff were able to stabilize him and get him ready for a catheterization procedure. The on-call interventional cardiologist, however, lived in East Aurora and wasn't able to get in.

Management scrambled and tried to get another cardiologist. Easier said than done, since many of the hospital's doctors live in the hard-hit Southtowns.

Next thing they know: The cardiologist, who was stuck in East Aurora, arrived on a snowmobile and was able to help with the heart attack patient. A second cardiologist the hospital had called was able to get in, as well, a big help because another cardiac patient also needed an intervention.

"Between both of them being here, as luck would have it, it probably saved some lives," Boryszak said.

Stories like this may have played out all over Western New York, especially at health care facilities with essential patient-facing personnel who don't have the ability to work from home. With all Erie County municipalities receiving at least a foot of snow, that likely stressed most of the region's health care operations.

Kaleida Health also faced major challenges, with many employees unable to get to work and deliveries for key supplies delayed or sporadic at Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital, system President and CEO Don Boyd said in an email Saturday evening to employees. At the time of the email, Boyd said Kaleida had nearly 1,000 patients across three hospitals and two long-term care facilities, along with higher volume in the emergency departments because of the storm.

"The Kaleida Health team has once again pulled through in our time of need, working around the clock to provide excellent patient care," Boyd wrote.

"We have heard and received dozens of examples of our physicians, nurses and staff going the extra mile during the storm: walking through the snow, sleeping at work and even working multiple overtime shifts at the bedside," he wrote. "For those of you who have been involved, your response has been inspirational to say the least."

Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital may have been the hardest hit of the local hospitals since it's a major operation that serves the Southtowns, where much of the snow accumulation was concentrated.

Even before the snow started to fall, Mercy officials were preparing for the worst. Much of that involved trying to lessen the hospital's load last Thursday, with officials working to discharge patients who could be safely sent home or to other settings such as nursing homes.

It wasn't easy over at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park, either.

"The staff that was there was there straight through," Boryszak said. "It was very difficult to get any relief or get any additional staff out or in, so they lodged there pretty much the duration of the storm."

At one point last Saturday, the MACC also ran out of pharmaceuticals and food. Boryszak said he was able to get out there with his pickup truck, with an assist from the county, which was able to escort him down Abbott Road.

There, he saw the mess that was all the stuck tractor-trailers. In one quarter-mile stretch, he said he counted 15 disabled vehicles.

"There was a bunch of semis that were blocking both lanes," he said. "So I had an escort to basically the stadium, and then I was able to turn down the stadium and get to the MACC by weaving around disabled vehicles. And so that was a little bit dicey, but then we were able to get them the supplies that they needed on Saturday."

By Saturday evening, he said, a shift change was finally possible at the MACC.

At Mercy, Boryszak said it was a challenge trying to get to new staff in due to the snowy conditions. In some cases, the hospital was able to use its corporate Lyft account or its small list of emergency drivers with four-wheel drive vehicles to reach staff members who lived in the not-as-hard-hit Northtowns. Still, there are other employees who live in Lake View and Hamburg who were still unable to get in as of Tuesday, he said.

For one shift last Friday, Boryszak said Mercy was short about 115 employees. Luckily, the Emergency Department volume was pretty light, too, on Friday and Saturday, with people hunkered down at home.

But still, he said, the staff's dedication through the storm served as a shot of adrenaline. Some even walked through waist-high snow in certain parts of the Southtowns to be picked up, because they knew hospital-coordinated transportation couldn't get down snow-packed side streets.

"It's one of those deals where you just get through it," he said.