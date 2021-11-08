How many unvaccinated hospital workers in WNY lost their jobs?

Sept. 27 was the day, the deadline for health care workers without an exemption to get their first Covid-19 vaccination shot as a state mandate went into effect.

Some hospitals, in Western New York and beyond, terminated unvaccinated workers that day. Those employees, after all, had been eligible for their shots for more than nine months and had known about the mandate since mid-August.

Other health care facilities placed unvaccinated employees on an unpaid 30-day leave, giving those workers one last chance to mull things over before losing their jobs and further aggravating a staffing crunch across the industry.

It appears many of those employees reversed course and opted to get a shot – or they were approved for an exemption.