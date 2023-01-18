How longtime ties between CEOs helped West Herr and Towne make a deal

Scott Bieler and Frank Downing Jr. are longtime friends and competitors.

They lead two of the largest auto dealer groups in the region – Bieler at West Herr Automotive Group, and Downing at Towne Automotive Group – and speak highly of each other.

They have worked together on charitable efforts and industry issues. And both of them see great value in locally owned dealerships serving the Buffalo market.

The long-standing connections between them help explain a recent deal that might have surprised outside observers: Towne selling four of its dealerships to rival West Herr.

But to Bieler and Downing, the deal made perfect sense, for personal and professional reasons.

Downing was interested in making what he called a "strategic shift" in his business, to concentrate on the eight franchises Towne has retained, along with two collision centers, in the Southtowns. The four dealerships Towne sold are in the northern part of Erie County.

West Herr acquired four brands that the dealer group wasn't already selling in the Buffalo market: BMW, Mini, Audi and Volkswagen, along with a collision center in Bowmansville. West Herr retained 166 employees from the Towne operations it acquired.

Downing said he frequently gets calls from dealer groups based outside of Buffalo and private equity firms, asking if he wants to sell.

"I've never really had interest in that, because I really believe that local is better, especially knowing Scott on how he can take care of the customers, take care of the employees and take care of the community," he said. "It's far better than having a career path for our employees in Oregon or California or Florida."

Bieler called Downing last May, inquiring about whether Towne was interested in selling its BMW dealership in Clarence.

"There's a lot of history, so it was very comfortable to discuss this in the beginning," Bieler said. "It wasn't awkward. We both said, hey, figure something out, maybe there's some sense in doing this. And if there isn't, we just spend a little time together, and that's O.K., too."

Downing, 59, was willing to listen. He took stock of the fact that he is entering his 60s and his sons aren't involved in the business. It was an opportunity to simplify the business and his life.

"It can't hurt to talk," Downing said. "That's how it got started."

As the discussions continued, Downing decided the best approach was to sell Towne's northern collection of four stores, including the BMW dealership. Bieler was open to that idea. Downing wasn't interested in selling all of Towne's dealerships, and Bieler wasn't interested in buying the entire business, either.

"I wanted to stay owner and operator, and I still get to do that, keeping eight franchises in five buildings, 300 employees, and (those locations) generated 70% of our retail volume last year, so we're still keeping a substantial business," Downing said. "My vision is we can make that even better. And that's what we're driven to do."

For West Herr, the deal created more options for its customers, Bieler said.

"We're mindful of trying to have enough brand choice that a family, if they're happy with how they're being treated at West Herr, they can buy all their cars at West Herr."

Both Downing and Bieler said the employees of the four dealerships figured heavily into the decision to make the deal.

"If he didn't have the talent he has in these four buildings, we wouldn't have bought it, because it's too much to take on if you don't have the right people under the roof," Bieler said. "They're talented, they're smart, they're hardworking, but on top of that, they're just good human beings, and have good character, and that's important to us."

Downing's cousin Dan formerly worked at the BMW store and will now be Towne's chief operating officer, handling day-to-day operations. "Now we can operate long term with the brands we have, and I don't have to be as concerned with all the industry disruptions out there," he said.

Downing was familiar with the leadership team West Herr had in place, and felt comfortable with his employees joining the organization.

"What was really important to me is that my team was going to be taken care of, and we talked about that extensively over months, to make sure that happened," he said.

Bieler said West Herr has assembled leaders who can carry the dealer group and its 3,000 employees into the future.

"I have 16 key people between me and the general managers all focused on a portion of the business," he said. The oldest of that group is only 48 years old.

"We're going to go another generation," Bieler said. "I don't want to sell, ever."

Towne still goes to head-to-head with West Herr on each of the eight brands Towne has retained. But Bieler and Downing say there's nothing new about competing with each other, and their mutual respect endures.

Downing called selling the four dealerships "bittersweet."

"It was the hardest business decision of my 35-plus years in the business by far," he said. "But I know it was the right thing for my family, my business and the future."