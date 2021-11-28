How long can the red-hot housing market stay sizzling?

"Every year around this time I talk to numerous expats thinking of moving home," said Greg Straus, broker at 716 Realty Group. "It may be years until we see this market normalize as buyers look to Buffalo for their forever home."

Thompson said he sees many people from out of town who are stunned to realize what they can get for their money in Western New York, compared to other cities. "Western New York is still a tremendous value," he said.

Work from home

The work-from-home trend has also driven up demand for houses, because people needed more space than they had before to accommodate not only their home office, but also potentially some "learn-from-home" area for their children. Apartments weren't big enough, so renters sought out larger homes with fewer shared spaces, said Canisius College economist Julie Anna Golebiewski.

And with companies developing formal work-from-home policies, the trend is only going to accelerate for the long-term, she said.

New builds

So the best way to resolve the imbalance is for policymakers to encourage much more new home construction to take up some of the slack, Deitz said.