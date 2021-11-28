How long can the red-hot housing market stay sizzling?

The local housing market has been scorching for the past two years, with homes selling fast and prices soaring.
It's been the hottest market in decades, even with a pandemic and an economy that still hasn't recovered to its pre-Covid levels.
So how long can it last?
The answer isn't so clear. But no one expects it to change anytime soon.
"They say this market could last through the next 18 months," said Amber Wesser, president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, and an agent with Hunt Real Estate Corp., referring to industry pundits.
A severe shortage of homes for sale and an unusually high level of buyer demand have combined to create a major imbalance in the market in recent years, not only locally but across the country.
A crush of buyers continues chasing a shrinking inventory of available homes. They're still crowding into open houses, and bombarding sellers and their agents with many offers on the same house.
And that competition is driving up prices to record levels – the median sale price is up 17.6% over the past year – while leaving many buyers discouraged after losing out multiple times.
"We are still seeing most houses sell with multiple offers and obviously only one person can buy it," said John M. Heffron, an agent with Gurney Becker & Bourne. "That means that all those other buyers are still around for the next house to come up."
Agents and other experts say the housing market's boom is being driven by too much demand for too little supply. And that can't be fixed overnight. Mortgage rates, which remain near record lows, are helping buyers pay ever higher prices.
That means only a major change in the market or economy would alter the dynamics that are driving it.
"It’s going to need to be a significant economic downturn, a significant rise in rates, something that keeps buyers from buying, and even then it’s going to take nine months or so," said Jerry Thompson, broker at Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora.
"I’ve been waiting for five years, and there hasn’t been a market lag. There hasn’t been a slowdown. And there hasn’t been an increase in inventory. This may be the new normal."
Some signs the frenzy is slowing
To be sure, there have been some signs of a slowdown of late. Part of that is normal seasonality - fewer people are out shopping for houses when it gets colder and they're focused on the holidays and family.
But there are also more buyers throwing up their hands in frustration and giving up after losing out on houses several times. Instead, they're either staying put if they can, or they're choosing to rent until the options open up.
So there's a lot fewer offers coming in on houses – although that just means that instead of getting 10, 20 or even 30 offers, it's getting three to five, agents said.
However, that still leads to competition and price increases – just at a slower pace.
Few homes are for sale
As of October, there were only enough houses on the market to handle a month and a half of sales, at the current pace. In a balanced market, the inventory would cover six months of sales.
"We have a significant shortage in available properties for people to buy," Thompson said. "There’s not enough inventory, and there’s still huge demand from buyers who are coming into this market and seeing it as a value."
Century 21 Gold Standard is ranked 10th overall among brokerage firms in the region, and it has only 24 active listings right now. Three weeks ago, that number was 40, and traditionally, it would be more like 120 at any given time.
"Everything that was on the market is going, and we’re not able to replace it quick enough," Thompson said. "You can’t keep anything on the market."
A flood of new listings would sharply alter the market, by bringing the supply closer to the demand.
"That's what would change it. Give me 2,000 sellers hitting the market within four weeks," Thompson said. "That might do it ... maybe."
But while some increase in inventory is predicted, no one expects a dramatic turnaround anytime soon. Homes are being put up for sale at a pace that still is below their pre-pandemic levels.
"I think it’s still going to be sometime before we see the pendulum really swing," Heffron said.
Rising interest rates and inflation
Agents and observers say a rise in interest rates and inflation could make a difference, by making it more costly to borrow and by driving up other costs for buyers.
"If the interest rates increase, it will price out some buyers in the marketplace or lessen their buying power," Wesser said. "Inflation will also be a factor as people will be paying more for everyday items and spending less on housing."
That hasn't been a factor for years, but is now considered more likely. The Federal Reserve has started tapering its monthly bond purchases – which have helped keep rates down – and that's expected to continue until it ends the buying program next June.
The boom on Wall Street, with the stock market near record highs, also is fueling the housing boom, allowing buyers to tap into their investment gains to help come up with a bigger down payment.
A drop in the stock market would end that, bringing down the value of everyone's investment portfolios, and cutting into affordability.
But it's unlikely that the federal government would allow inflation or rising interest rates to hurt consumers without taking action to try to stop it.
"It’s hard to think that a good policy would be to get people to want to buy houses less," said Richard Deitz, senior regional economist for Western New York at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "The general approach in this country is that home ownership is positive and we want to promote it."
And there are also first-time homebuyer credits and similar government incentives that will support home purchases and will bolster demand even further. "This would only make matters worse for buyers," Wesser said.
Desirable Buffalo
The story about Buffalo Niagara's renaissance is helping, too. Western New York was already getting increased attention nationally for the region's affordability and resurgence. And it was always appealing for Buffalo natives eager to return home.
But the pandemic illustrated another opportunity, by demonstrating the potential to easily work remotely, regardless of where your job is located. So employees who work for companies in expensive cities like New York, Boston, Washington, San Francisco or Los Angeles can now live inexpensively in Buffalo, with more space and a less hectic lifestyle.
"Every year around this time I talk to numerous expats thinking of moving home," said Greg Straus, broker at 716 Realty Group. "It may be years until we see this market normalize as buyers look to Buffalo for their forever home."
Thompson said he sees many people from out of town who are stunned to realize what they can get for their money in Western New York, compared to other cities. "Western New York is still a tremendous value," he said.
Work from home
The work-from-home trend has also driven up demand for houses, because people needed more space than they had before to accommodate not only their home office, but also potentially some "learn-from-home" area for their children. Apartments weren't big enough, so renters sought out larger homes with fewer shared spaces, said Canisius College economist Julie Anna Golebiewski.
And with companies developing formal work-from-home policies, the trend is only going to accelerate for the long-term, she said.
New builds
So the best way to resolve the imbalance is for policymakers to encourage much more new home construction to take up some of the slack, Deitz said.
That won't help directly, since most of the new-build homes are now priced at $350,000 and up – too high for the lower end of the market. But for every household that is able to move up in size, they would leave behind a lower-priced house that would now be available for someone else.
"The best way to release some of the stress in the market is to bring houses to market," Deitz said. "If there’s construction going on in the upper end of the market, that’s going to have some spillover into the lower level."
That would be a desirable and popular solution – except the builders are backed up and haven't been able to keep up with demand, even before the pandemic disrupted the supply chain.
Now building materials, appliances, fixtures and other supplies are often unavailable or delivery is delayed by months because of the shipping problems at major U.S. ports and the lack of enough truck drivers.
Even if the supplies came in, builders are struggling as much as any employer to find enough skilled labor to do the work on time. And that's assuming they have enough lots to build on.
"New home builds are dependent on the ability of construction companies to find the needed labor to expand production," Golebiewski said.
The bottom line?
"I can't see a way that the market cools down for at least another year," Straus said. "We just do not have enough housing stock and builders are all backed up, too."