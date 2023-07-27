The United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three automakers have begun labor contract talks, and the outcome will impact the Buffalo Niagara region's economy.

The UAW's four-year contracts with General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis are set to expire Sept. 14. The union has raised the threat of striking if new deals aren't reached.

GM has two manufacturing plants in the region, and Ford Motor Co. has one area plant. Here's how things are shaping up as negotiations unfold:

New union leadership

The automakers are bargaining with new union leaders this time. And those union leaders are taking a more-aggressive stance toward negotiations.

The UAW has undergone sweeping change in its leadership, with Shawn Fain winning election as the UAW International president. He campaigned as a reformer, following a series of corruption scandals that had rocked the union's upper ranks and led to multiple convictions.

As president, Fain has been outspoken and accessible, hosting town halls on Facebook Live and launching web pages to update members on the negotiations.

Fain and other UAW leaders set the tone by not participating in the traditional public handshake with the automakers' CEOs to kick off negotiations.

“I’ll shake hands with the CEOs when they come to the table with a deal that reflects the needs of the workers who make this industry run," Fain said.

UAW officials instead shook hands with members outside three auto manufacturing plants.

GM chair and CEO Mary Barra said at the start of the talks: “We have a long history of negotiating fair contracts with the UAW that reward our employees and support the long-term success of our business. Our goal this time will be no different.”

And Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, said Ford was entering talks with the UAW "ready and willing to work hard to reach a new deal. It should be about collaboration, not concessions; creative ideas, not confrontation. We have important work to do together with the UAW."

Economic impact

The UAW represents about 150,000 autoworkers at GM, Ford and Stellantis, the company that owns Chrysler.

"Most people don't realize how big the auto industry is," said Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations in Buffalo. "It doesn't just impact the number of UAW members. You multiply that by 10" to include suppliers and other businesses connected to the industry.

In the Buffalo Niagara region, the union represents 730 workers at Ford's stamping plant on Route 5. General Motors' Lockport plant has a total of 1,691 workers, and the Tonawanda plant has a total of 1,087. Union-represented workers account for the vast majority of the jobs at both locations.

The three plants' employment has shrunk over time, but the factories remain cornerstones of the region's manufacturing sector. And those plants have endured even as some industry suppliers, such as Visteon Corp. and American Axle & Manufacturing, have shut their local operations, Wheaton said.

Key issues

Fain has called for reaching deals with the Detroit Three that enable members to share in the automakers' prosperity, protect U.S. plants, and ensure workers' place in future manufacturing plans.

"It’s long past time for GM to pony up, end [pay] tiers, pay their employees competitive wages that keep up with the cost of living and provide everyone the ability to retire with dignity," he said after GM announced its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Another key issue: how UAW members and existing plants figure into the automakers' shift toward producing more electric vehicles. The automakers are directing some of that work, such as new battery production, to joint ventures.

Ford and its partner, SK On, will receive $9.2 billion in loans from the federal government to finance construction of three battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky. The UAW blasted the loans as a "giveaway" to Ford to create 7,500 jobs "with no consideration for wages, working conditions, union rights or retirement security."

Daniel Vicente, director of the UAW's Amherst-based Region 9, said the next contracts with Detroit Three should acknowledge the role the UAW played in helping the automakers survive the Great Recession and its aftermath.

"We want to come to an equitable agreement that treats these workers fairly," Vicente said. "After the recession, we were asked to save these institutions of American manufacturing, and we acted in good faith and did that as the workers, as the UAW.

"Now that we're at a place where we're out of the economic emergency and these companies are making record profits, it's time these companies treat us like the essential workers that we are and get us back to a place where we can live quality, middle-class lives," he said.

Investment in EVs

It's vital for the region's auto industry plants to attract new investment, to keep their operations current and bring in new work as older products are phased out. Sometimes, plans for new investments are included in new labor agreements.

In 2019, Ford pledged to invest $60 million in the Route 5 stamping plant as part of the four-year tentative agreement that was ratified by members. The $60 million was among $6 billion Ford pledged to invest in 19 facilities.

The Hamburg stamping plant is a standalone operation; many other stamping plants are adjacent to a vehicle assembly plant. The Route 5 plant has a longstanding connection to Ford's assembly plant in Oakville, Ont., which will undergo a $1.3 billion transformation to produce electric vehicles and battery packs.

GM in January 2022 announced it was investing $154 million in its Lockport components plant, adding 230 jobs. Part of the investment is being directed toward making components for electric motors.

Meanwhile, as GM moves toward producing an all-electric fleet by 2035 and away from vehicles using internal combustion engines, UAW members are wondering how the Tonawanda engine plant fits into GM's long-term future.

Ray Jensen, assistant director for Region 9, who has worked at the Tonawanda plant, said members are ready to produce whatever is needed.

"They're not concerned about whether they're going to build engines, drive shafts, computer boards," he said. "Whatever it is, they will build it."

"We just need to know where we fit into that EV puzzle." he said.

Strike threat

Fain has been clear about the potential for a strike at any or all of the Detroit Three automakers, if the union can't secure deals to members' liking.

"The Big Three is our strike target," Fain said in early July. "And whether or not there's a strike, it's up to Ford, General Motors and Stellantis."

Four years ago, under different UAW leadership, the union went on strike against GM for 40 days. The walkout involved about 48,000 UAW members at GM facilities, including about 3,000 in the Buffalo Niagara region. (The UAW has not gone on strike at Ford since 1976.)

Vicente noted Fain has told the automakers that "Sept. 14th is a deadline. It's not a reference point, it's not a suggestion, it's a deadline. And if our demands are not met by that deadline, then we've gotta do what we gotta do. But the decision of whether we walk or not is up to the auto companies."

Labor contracts and organizing campaigns are drawing more attention nationally. UPS and the Teamsters union just reached a tentative agreement on a five-year deal, in the face of the threat of a strike by 340,000 workers nationwide. Screenwriters and actors are on strike. Starbucks workers at stores around the country have held sporadic, short-term walkouts.

The UAW says it is prepared for a strike if it comes to that. The Detroit News reported the union has $825 million in its strike fund. Members would receive $500 a week, with payments available after the eighth day of a strike.

"(The automakers) are going to hemorrhage a lot of money if they try to fight it through the strike for a long period of time," Wheaton said.