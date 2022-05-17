How did WNY hospitals fare in latest Leapfrog health safety grades?

Many WNY hospitals get a 'C'

The latest hospital safety grades from the Leapfrog Group are out.

The nonprofit and health care safety watchdog assigns a letter grade – A through F – to nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals, ratings that are widely cited and closely watched because they evaluate a hospital's ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

The safety grades come out twice a year, in the fall and in the spring.

Let's dive into how Western New York's hospitals performed.

How did local hospitals do?

Sixteen hospitals across Western New York's eight counties and Bradford, Pa., (included since the hospital there is part of Kaleida Health's Upper Allegheny Health System) had safety grades.

Here's a roundup of how they scored. The hospitals are categorized by their most recent spring safety grades, while their fall grades from last year are in parentheses.

A: Kenmore Mercy Hospital (A); Sisters of Charity Hospital (B); and UPMC Chautauqua (B)

B: Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (C); Wyoming County Community Hospital (A); and Bradford Regional Medical Center in Pa. (C)

C: Brooks Memorial Hospital (C); Buffalo General Medical Center (C); Mount St. Mary's Hospital (C); Erie County Medical Center (C); Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital (C); Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (C); Olean General Hospital (C); United Memorial Medical Center (C); and Jones Memorial Hospital (C)

D: Eastern Niagara Hospital (D)

Due to a lack of data, Leapfrog is unable to calculate grades from certain types of hospitals, such as federal hospitals (like those operated by Veterans Affairs), some specialty hospitals such as cancer facilities and free-standing pediatric hospitals.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Things to keep in mind

As that suggests, a lot of the safety grade boils down to what information is available.

Leapfrog uses up to 22 national patient safety measures from its Leapfrog Hospital Survey, as well as from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, using that data to produce a single letter grade to represent a hospital's performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

Eastern Niagara Hospital, scheduled to close sometime next year once Catholic Health's Lockport Memorial Hospital is ready, pointed out that it does not send information to Leapfrog.

"Due to the small size of our hospital and limitations of our current electronic medical record, ENH does not submit data to Leapfrog, making the final grade an inaccurate measure of our overall quality and safety," President and CEO Anne McCaffrey said. "ENH is proud to report that in 2021 there were no instances of surgical site infections, central line infections, catheter acquired infections and MRSA infections, which are consistent measures of quality and safety."

On its website, Leapfrog said it encourages all hospitals to report additional safety data through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, though it is not required to receive a safety grade.

Each of the measures Leapfrog selects are placed in either process/structural measures or outcome measures, which each account for 50% of the overall grade.

While all process/structural measures are from reporting periods in 2020 and 2021, some of the outcome measures use federal data from 2018 and 2019 – which is part of what bugs ECMC.

"The latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade scores continue to use outdated data from as early as 2018," ECMC spokesperson Peter Cutler said.

"Some of the data significantly disadvantages hospitals that treat the poor and sicker patients, and gives an advantage to hospitals with elective patients with commercial coverage," Cutler said. "We continue to advocate through hospital associations to have Leapfrog use contemporary data that accurately reflects the severity of illness of patients safety net hospitals treat, often transferred from other hospitals."

How did New York stack up?

Leapfrog ranks states based on the percentage of "A" hospitals each one has.

This spring, New York was near the bottom, but actually slightly improved from its fall ranking.

New York came in at No. 44, with 12.7% of its hospitals getting "A" grades. In the fall, New York was No. 47, with just 8% of its hospitals getting the highest mark.

At the top of the list: North Carolina, with 59.8% of its hospitals getting an "A."

Virginia was second (59.2%), followed by Utah (55.6%); Colorado (55.3%); and Michigan (50.6%).

Three states – Wyoming, West Virginia and North Dakota – as well as Washington, D.C., had no "A" hospitals and were at the bottom of the rankings.

Nationwide, 33% of hospitals received an "A" this spring.

That was the second-most common result: 36% of hospitals across the country got a "C."

More research

Leapfrog puts everything online, all searchable at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Looking outside Leapfrog, you can also compare hospitals, nursing homes and many other facilities at Medicare's website: medicare.gov/care-compare

Just this year, CMS started posting new data online for nursing homes, including staff turnover rates, weekend staff levels and Covid-19 booster shots administered to nursing home residents and staff.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

THE LATEST

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Two Buffalo expats, one who founded Zephyr Partners and the other who owns CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, are offering to cover all the funeral expenses up to $50,000 for the 10 victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Douglas Jemal is committing at least $100,000 for the victims' families of the mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Buffalo's East Side. He will attempt to go to fellow businesspeople in the area to help raise the money or make the donation himself.

KeyBank has pledged to donate $250,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to support families of the victims of Saturday's mass shooting.

CleanFiber is expanding its Blasdell plant after securing $14 million in debt financing from California-based Lapis Advisers LP, along with $37 million in previously announced financing.

The Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue will reopen but is first prioritizing getting its employees from the store access to counseling and support they may need and its customers access to the food they require while the grocer is closed.

The owner of the University Commons office park is proposing to convert the site into as many as 500 apartments.

Developer Paul Kolkmeyer is moving ahead with plans to convert the Glenny and Marin downtown apartment buildings into condominiums.

Despite ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry, Buffalo's ACV Auctions has continued to find ways to innovate and grow through its service offerings, and as a result, reported a 49% increase in revenues during the first quarter of 2022.

A pair of residential complexes on North Forest and Maple roads that would bring 300 apartments to the middle of Amherst, the region's largest suburb, is being proposed by Bliss Construction and PB Investors.

Five solar-power projects in Chautauqua County have been given final or preliminary backing for tax-break requests. The projects, valued at more than $23 million, will generate more than 20 megawatts of electricity in all.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says there's a serious problem with more than 10,000 properties across Erie County that are facing hundreds or thousands of dollars each in late property taxes.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

2. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

3. UB to become bigger player in region's startup ecosystem: Former bull rider Rick Gardner is pushing to pave the way for entrepreneurs with a University at Buffalo program dubbed the Cultivator, a nursery for sprouting startups.

4. Nationwide shortage of baby formula hits home: Parents in the Buffalo Niagara region are feeling the impact of the shortage. Here's how some local families are scrambling to get what they need for their babies.

5. What personal seat licenses might cost: Buffalo Bills season ticket holders got their first glimpse at what they might be paying for PSLs at a new stadium. The conclusion: It all depends on where your seat is.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435. Want to talk about health care? Reach Jon Harris at jharris@buffnews.com or 716-849-3482.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.