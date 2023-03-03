There’s a certain amount of cache that comes with being the host town of an NFL team.

When Buffalo Bills games are broadcast on TV or radio and they’re talked about in the news media, it’s Orchard Park that garners the limelight as the place where the team plays at home.

But most businesses in the town and village have not seen much economic gain from the Bills playing in Orchard Park and there’s been little trickle-down development that has occurred in the area around the suburban stadium.

Now that a new $1.4 billion stadium is slated to be built, with construction expected to be done by the 2026 season, Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Don Lorentz does not want to see any more time go by without retailers, restaurants and bars and other establishments reaping the benefits of the Bills playing in their backyard.

“We get almost 80,000 fans coming there on game day, but except for a handful of businesses – mostly the bars and places right next to the stadium, people are driving to the stadium, tailgating there and then they leave town,” Lorentz said.

Some of the problem is Orchard Park’s own doing.

There are zoning laws in place around the stadium and throughout the town and village that are unfriendly to potential developers. Local politicians have grappled with how – and if – it is prudent to make zoning changes and whether they will make a noticeable difference.

Now that the project deal is nearing completion and a community benefits agreement has been reached, Orchard Park Councilman Conor Flynn said in February he felt comfortable reintroducing a plan to create a new stadium district that would “provide regulating flexibility to encourage economic development.”

He wants to see if there’s an appetite to pursue zoning changes around the stadium among the other board members, a few of whom have also floated changing zoning around the stadium.

“There’s nothing in the works right now,” Flynn said, “but we’re going to have to work on the scope of what we want to do."

Not many rooms at the inns

Then there’s the issue of where to stay in Orchard Park. There’s not a single hotel in the village and only three one-floor motels in the town – all on Southwestern Boulevard – and most efforts over the years to build a large hotel in the municipality have been thwarted.

Officials have wanted the area to stay quaint and avoid the type of traffic and commerce that a larger hotel could bring. Zoning laws prohibiting buildings over 2.5 stories also limit potential hotel projects. While most believe a hotel is needed, they question if it will be consistent with the general character of the community.

“If people come from out of town for a game, they can’t stay in Orchard Park because we have no hotels for them to stay at, so that means they’re going to stay in one of the surrounding towns or in the City of Buffalo and spend their money there,” Lorentz said. “I want to make sure our businesses aren’t just going to have traffic pass by them."

Legislator John Mills has spoken with officials in Orchard Park and Hamburg, which borders the stadium, and believes there needs to be coordination between those towns and the team to bring development and business to the area around the stadium.

“We’ve really got to make this thing work the first time around,” said Mills, R-Orchard Park.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it will be up to private companies to bring development to areas around the stadium, but he has not heard of anyone interested to this point. It may first take zoning changes to spark interest.

"Because of the town codes in Orchard Park and Hamburg, you can’t have an eight-story hotel," he said. "That’s why the only hotels around there are single story."

More than a stadium

Lorentz believes Orchard Park already has a lot to offer and could benefit from additional amenities.

The village features a popular business district and the town has well-known stops like the Quaker Crossing Plaza – where there is one of the highest-grossing Target stores in the country - and Chestnut Ridge Park, which is synonymous for its sledding hill. .

But, at the same time, Orchard Park needs something more and for Lorentz, that would be building a destination hotel. His plan has support behind the scenes, including from some county officials, but, Lorentz said when he spoke with a representative from the Bills he was told there has been no talk of potential development around the stadium at this time and it likely won't be a topic of conversation until after the new facility is complete.

“I’m not a contractor or developer and I don’t know all of the laws, but I at least think it’s something we can look at to see if it is feasible,” he said.

For the Bills part, they have indicated that the front plaza of the stadium, which they’ll call “Family Circle,” will be publicly accessible every day of the year. Tours will likely be available year-round too. The concept of 365-day use extends to revenue-generating events, which could be as grand as a concert or as simple as a small corporate meeting.

“We were very conscious of respecting what we believed our fans wanted in a new stadium and how they wanted to experience Bills football – and then experience the stadium the other times of the year," said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Is it worth making zoning changes?

Zoning changes around the stadium may only make sense if that was the only thing standing in the way of development in that area.

Multiple property owners around the stadium have said they’ve received inquiries from developers interested in buying their land, but nothing has come of it yet. Flynn, on the other hand, like Poloncarz, said he hasn’t received a single call from a developer with plans for property around the stadium.

Flynn thinks the lack of interest thus far could be the result of the stadium being planned as an open-air facility, like Highmark Stadium, which likely won’t host much more than what currently goes on there – at least 10 football games and a smattering of concerts and other events.

The Bills decided against building a domed stadium, which would have likely cost another $600 to $700 million.

“I don’t think retailers, hotels, bars and restaurants can make an argument to make the investment if the return is going to be based off 20 or so events a year there,” Flynn said.

If there were to be development around the stadium, businesses and housing would be necessary to create the additional pedestrian traffic needed to sustain it, Flynn said.

“I think officials have wanted to keep our community different from the Williamsville/Amherst atmosphere,” Lorentz said. “They’ve wanted to keep everything more about the aesthetic value of this Quaker town.”

The height of buildings and structures around the stadium will remain a big consideration for board members when considering zoning changes.

“There’s a huge stadium there, and I think trying to treat that specific area with a zoning code that was designed for and applicable to the rest of the town – which is a quaint, rural bedroom community – is not the way to go,” Flynn said.

The lack of hotel rooms in Orchard Park will be most noticeable when thousands of workers come to the area during the construction phase of the stadium project, Mills said.

“How are we going to handle it and where will these people be staying?,” Mills said.