How Buffalo Niagara's median housing price pushed past $200,000

Cash deals also are becoming more common and ruling the roost. And many buyers are skipping home inspections and other conditions to make their offer more attractive.

At the same time, brokers caution that sellers shouldn't get too greedy, either.

"As great as this is for sellers, we need to make sure we're being realistic with our prices and not have too high expectations," said John Heffron, an agent at Gurney Becker & Bourne.

Wow, that went fast

The imbalance between supply and demand isn't just driving up the prices. It is also making homes disappear quickly.

"The pace that people are selling homes off the market is crazy," Hunt agent Brian Hillery said. "These homes are coming on the market and selling before people can even get in and show it."

Just five years ago, homes could spend two months sitting on the market before they sold. Today, it's as little as half that – an average of just 29 days for the first half of this year, and just 21 days in June. That's just three weeks. And in many cases, it is a lot less, which explains why it has been so difficult for buyers to get a house when the listings don't last very long.