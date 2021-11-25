How Black Friday continues to lose its buzz

What's open today? Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours If you run out of flour today or want to do some in-person Black Friday shopping tomorrow, here's who is open and when.

The Eastern Hills Mall will open at 7 a.m. Friday and close at 7 p.m. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, which used to kick off Black Friday at midnight after Thanksgiving dinners, will not open until 8 a.m. Friday. McKinley Mall will open even later, at 9 a.m.

It's a far cry from years past, when JCPenney opened at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stayed open around the clock until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Finding people to work on Thanksgiving or wake up at 3 a.m. to deal with the intense Black Friday environment is difficult at the best of times, but amid a deadly pandemic and a shortage of retail workers, it could be insurmountable.

The competition for workers has pushed labor costs up, making it more expensive to stay open all night or open early. And dampened foot traffic has given retailers little reason to try to make marathon Black Friday weekend hours work.

The term "doorbuster" has been repurposed by marketers to signal a great deal. But true doorbusters are free gifts or extremely discounted merchandise available in very limited numbers the instant stores open. They're designed to drive foot traffic to brick-and-mortar stores and, since that is being discouraged for various reasons again this year, they're nowhere to be found.

