How ACV Auctions is watching unusual used-car sale trends and diversifying its business

ACV Auctions has big goals for 2022 and beyond.
The Buffalo-based tech company is coming off a strong showing in revenues in its fourth quarter, and its executives expect that momentum to continue this year.
The company, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, is operating within a challenging auto sales market. A shortage of new cars available for purchase has led to fewer used-car trade-ins at dealerships, which has helped drive up the average price of used car sales.
Here are five takeaways from ACV's latest earnings report:
Big ambitions. ACV finished 2021 with $358 million in revenue, up 72% over the previous year. The company projects this year its revenues will rise to between $450 million to $460 million, an increase of 26% to 28% from last year.
And by 2026, ACV is targeting $1.3 billion in revenues.
George Chamoun, ACV's CEO, said the company has built out its nationwide marketplace and is eager to capitalize on that expansion.
"We are now positioned to engage with nearly all franchised dealers in the U.S.," he said during a conference call with analysts. "Following each territory launch, we execute our proven go-to-market playbook by growing our inspection team, attracting dealers to the marketplace and creating the powerful network effect that we’ve proven across the country."
Used-car outlook. These are not typical times for car sales. Manufacturers are struggling to deliver enough vehicles to dealerships to sell to customers, due to a shortage of supply of components like microchips.
Cox Automotive reported that the supply of unsold used vehicles on dealer lots at the end of January increased slightly from a year ago. Average prices remained high, but should fall slightly in the coming weeks, a pattern normally seen after the holidays, said Charlie Chesbrough, Cox Automotive senior economist.
Zerella during the conference call alluded to potential changes in used-car sales trends. "We're already starting to see that buyers are a little more tentative in terms of the prices they've been paying, understanding that consumers are reaching a point where they're not willing pay more for a used car, and that will adjust over time," he said.
That's one trend ACV will keep its eye on. Another trend is the output of new vehicles, since more new cars available for sale on dealer lots means more customers trading in used vehicles that can then be sold through auctions.
Cox's Chesbrough forecasts that production of vehicles by automakers will increase as the chip shortage eases in the latter part of the year. He predicted that prices will remain high but likely off their records.
Diversified business. Digital auctions remain core to ACV's business. But the company has diversified its operations, helping grow its revenues.
Auction marketplace revenue accounted for 43% of ACV's $100 million in revenue in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, its services, such as transportation, capital and data, supplied another 43% of the revenue and outperformed expectations, said William Zerella, the chief financial officer.
Changing car mix. In ACV's early days, cars sold on its online marketplace tended to be lower priced, with 80,000 to 100,000 miles on the odometer.
"We now are no longer just a marketplace for lower price cars, the high mileage, lot of issues," Chamoun said.
In the fourth quarter, the percentage of vehicles valued at over $15,000 sold through ACV doubled from a year ago, to 40%.
Commercial opportunities. ACV is working with some rental car companies to handle sales of vehicles leaving their fleets.
It's not a big business for ACV at this point, but it's one that Chamoun said presents more opportunity down the road.
