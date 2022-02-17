How ACV Auctions is watching unusual used-car sale trends and diversifying its business

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Used-car outlook. These are not typical times for car sales. Manufacturers are struggling to deliver enough vehicles to dealerships to sell to customers, due to a shortage of supply of components like microchips.

Cox Automotive reported that the supply of unsold used vehicles on dealer lots at the end of January increased slightly from a year ago. Average prices remained high, but should fall slightly in the coming weeks, a pattern normally seen after the holidays, said Charlie Chesbrough, Cox Automotive senior economist.

Zerella during the conference call alluded to potential changes in used-car sales trends. "We're already starting to see that buyers are a little more tentative in terms of the prices they've been paying, understanding that consumers are reaching a point where they're not willing pay more for a used car, and that will adjust over time," he said.

That's one trend ACV will keep its eye on. Another trend is the output of new vehicles, since more new cars available for sale on dealer lots means more customers trading in used vehicles that can then be sold through auctions.