Though slower than predicted at the outset of 2022, ACV Auctions had a year of growth amid challenging conditions in the automotive market.

The Buffalo online vehicle auction platform's revenues increased 18% in 2022, reaching $422 million, according to the company's year-end earnings report. Earlier in the year, the company forecasted revenue growth of about 27%.

ACV sold 15,000 fewer vehicles through its online auctions in 2022 compared to 2021, but those vehicles were worth around $1 billion more due to historically high vehicle prices, ACV CEO George Chamoun said Wednesday during a call with investors.

A shortage of microchips – an integral component in modern cars – led to fewer new vehicles hitting the market in 2022.

When new vehicle sales are down, the used market also takes a hit, because consumers purchasing a new vehicle typically have a trade in. That drove up the price of used cars that were available to record highs, but the stock of used vehicles to historic lows.

Going into 2023, Chamoun said signs are pointing to more positive conditions in the automotive industry as the volume of used vehicles continues to grow. The company's goals for the year remain the same as the ones ACV focused on to weather the automotive market storm: gain market share, innovate new technologies and expand beyond just auctions, Chamoun said.

"Our focus this year remains consistent," he said.

Continuing to add more dealers to its platform

In 2022, ACV grew its market share by 17%, Chamoun said.

The company now has 24,000 dealers on its platform, with lots more room to grow. Around one-quarter of all franchise auto dealerships in the U.S. are using ACV, according to Chamoun.

The company also reached a milestone of more than 1 million vehicle inspections performed in 2022.

This growth comes after ACV reached its goal of nationwide marketplace coverage in 2021.

Innovating new technologies

In 2022, ACV rolled out more than a dozen new technologies focused on improving dealers' buying experience using ACV.

That includes:

• S.A.M., or Smart Acquisition Manager, which allows dealers to use AI to bid on vehicles on ACV's marketplace. Dealers can set specific criteria around price, vehicle specifications and condition, which S.A.M. will use while bidding.

• New auction formats with varying lengths of time.

• A pre-inspection feature called Copilot, which uses machine learning and predictive analytics to inform ACV's vehicle condition inspectors on common vehicle specific issues before conducting an inspection.

• Apex, which incorporates upgraded audio capture capabilities and sensor detection into ACV's vehicle inspection app. It provides more comprehensive data, leading to a better understanding of the vehicle's operating condition, which increases dealer confidence while buying online, Chamoun said.

ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions ACV, the Buffalo Niagara region's first tech unicorn – a company that has surpassed $1 billion in valuation – is focused on diversifying its business from used car auctions.

Through several acquisitions in 2022, ACV expanded its live appraisal capabilities.

It purchased Monk, an artificial intelligence solutions company that automates vehicle damage detection, and Drivably, a platform that helps dealers purchase vehicles directly from consumers – in 2022.

"Our primary focus on innovation is to further enhance and leverage our vehicle intelligence platform, which is powered by AI and machine learning," Chamoun said.

Expanding beyond auctions

ACV has worked to diversify its business beyond just used car auctions, adding transportation and capital offerings.

ACV Transportation "continues to deliver strong results and scaling into a great business," Chamoun said. The service ships vehicles to the dealers who purchase them through ACV's online auctions.

Chamoun highlighted that more than 80% of transports are automatically dispatched through the service's app.

Dealers are also able to finance the vehicles they purchase through ACV with ACV Capital.

Loan volume grew by 70%, and the average loan amount grew by 20%, Chamoun said.

In 2022, ACV rolled out an app for its transportation service and a new online portal for ACV Capital.