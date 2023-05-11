Janelle Brooks was in the first class of a Canisius College program founded in 2000 to cultivate students from underrepresented communities in Buffalo as future leaders. Now she’s an assistant dean at SUNY Buffalo State and founder of its Restorative Justice Center, the first in the SUNY system.

JoAnna Rozier-Johnson graduated from the program in 2007 and is now vice president of youth services for the Community Action Organization of Western New York, helping communities and families overcome poverty and pursue success.

Bennie Williams came through the program from 2007-2011 and went on to earn his master’s from Canisius in 2013. Now he’s assistant dean of students, director of the college’s multicultural center and co-director of the same program these local leaders call “family” – Canisius College’s Urban Leadership Learning Community.

In 22 years of turning low-income, underrepresented students into leaders, the ULLC has graduated close to 200 people, many of whom, like Williams, Brooks and Rozier-Johnson, have stayed in Buffalo to put their skills to work for the wider community.

Now the program is poised to reach even more Buffalo students, thanks to a $1 million donation from an alumnus who wishes to remain anonymous, said Canisius President Steve Stoute.

“We talk about Canisius being ‘where leaders are made,’ and it’s critically important to ensure that those leaders represent and reflect our diverse community,” Stoute said. “In our conversations with the donor, the ULLC program stood out for its impact and proven track record."

The students who go through the program also are important to Canisius, which is targeting underserved groups in its recruitment efforts at a time when many private colleges are struggling to keep enrollment up.

While the leadership program itself isn't big enough to make a huge impact on Canisius' enrollment, it highlights the school's new efforts to make inroads into communities that traditionally have not been popular stops for college recruiters.

It also gives low-income, first-generation college students from Buffalo access to the kind of built-in network enjoyed by their more privileged peers.

The program offers tuition scholarships, room and board, leadership training, mentoring and a network of support that includes everyone who has come through it, alumni say.

ULLC students must be “from populations that historically have been denied access to positions of influence and power in the community.” They must have at least an 85 high school average and demonstrate high financial need.

Once accepted, they must live on campus and attend a two-week summer “boot camp” before freshman year. They also participate in four collaborative “Team Learning” courses and four leadership workshops, as well as summer internships. And they are expected to serve in leadership roles on campus.

“They make it clear that you have greatness inside you, and you don’t have the option to fit in,” Rozier-Johnson said. “You are supposed to stand out.”

Stoute said the program has an 80% graduation rate, which exceeds the national average by 20%. On campus, they form a learning community across four years.

"The alums know the students who followed them in the program, they keep in touch and it’s really a built-in mentoring system,” Stoute said.

Janelle Brooks is still involved in the ULLC 20 years out. After graduating from Hutchinson Central Technical High School in 2000, she took a tour of Canisius and was encouraged to apply for a new program then called the McGowan Scholarship because it started with a grant from the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund.

During summer boot camp, Brooks said Canisius immersed her 22-member cohort in lectures, presentations, workshops, team building and engaging with deans, faculty and administrators, as well as excursions to cultural activities like Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

“Anything you would want students to know, they exposed us to,” she said. “I grew up on the East Side and that was my understanding of the world. This made me expand my horizons.”

Brooks, a criminal justice major, became president of the Afro-American Society, interned for U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer and got a work-study job for Ellen Conley, then vice president for student affairs at Canisius, among many other activities.

She had envisioned a career in law enforcement, but Conley inspired her to shift her focus to higher education “to have an impact on students before they go into the world,” she said. “In my community I had seen more students going to prison than to college, and I wanted to be part of changing that path.”

She got her master’s in higher education administration at Canisius and worked in student affairs at St. John’s University before returning home to work at Buffalo State. Along the way she took Restorative Justice training and applied its holistic approach to helping students process trauma and resolve personal conflicts. She is now considered an expert in the field.

Rozier-Johnson also graduated from Hutch Tech and applied to the ULLC for the financial assistance it offered. She said it provided so much more, from boot camp on.

“That first experience of coming in as a freshman weeks before everyone else, was everything,” Johnson said. “We got to know each other. We got to know the campus and we got to know upperclassmen who showed us what leadership looks like.”

Johnson also served in the Afro-American Society, Residence Hall Association and the ALANA multicultural center, including a poetry troupe that performs works by Black artists for area high schools. She said she was active in three other clubs and studied abroad, all while excelling in a rigorous sports medicine program that started with 90 students and ended with 15.

After working at a Canisius summer sports camp, she knew she wanted a career helping kids, she said. “The program opened doors for me and gave me an immediate connection to my purpose in life,” she said.

Current ULLC student Jahare Hudson said the learning community has pointed him to a future path. He graduated from Canisius High School and wanted to go to college further from home, but the pandemic intervened. He applied to the ULLC and got in.

“It was the best decision I ever made,” he said.

Hudson is on track to graduate with bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology, with a minor in clinical counseling for adults, in May 2024. He wants to pursue a doctorate in psychology and eventually open his own practice, he said.

He is currently in his first term as president of the Undergraduate Student Association and is running unopposed for his second. He said he is the third Black student president at Canisius ever and soon to be the first two-term leader. He said he invited a female freshman friend to be his running mate because he hopes she’ll be the first Black woman president.

“The ULLC has given me what it takes to be a leader: compassion, love and discernment,” Hudson said, naming three of Canisius’ Jesuit values. “It has given me a future and things I will have throughout my life, including a wonderful group of supporters who will challenge me not only to do better, but to be better.”

Bennie Williams, who met his wife in the ULLC and became its co-director last year, said the $1 million donation will help expand the program, which currently accepts 11 students each year and has a current total of 36 on campus.

“With this donation, I hope to bring in more – whether it’s more each year, transfer students or even current students that are here but didn’t know about the program and maybe need support to stay,” he said.

The program is growing in other ways, too. Three years ago, Brooks and others formed a ULLC Alumni Council that keeps in close touch with each other and also raises about $10,000 annually for the program.

“Most of us speak daily,” Brooks said. “Not just my class, but all the way down to the class of 2021. We are all a family, and we are literally sprinkled into every facet of the City of Buffalo.”