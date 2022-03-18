Robyn Morey's original idea was to open her own hair salon.

Morey styles hair out of her Buffalo home. Her 16-year-old daughter is also learning cosmetology. Morey wanted to open a hair salon where she and her daughter could one day work side by side.

But, as her daughter, Nevaeh Dowell, went through cosmetology school, she complained to her mother that the school wasn't providing products for natural hair textures and wasn't teaching students Black hairstyles. As Morey spoke to more cosmetology students, she realized there was a local need to train people to style Black hair.

So Morey changed her plan. She now has her sights set on opening a school where stylists can learn Black hairstyles that aren't taught in cosmetology schools, such as cornrows, dreadlocks, braids and ponytails.

What helped give Morey the confidence to make the shift was what she learned through the EforAll Business Accelerator program, which aims to help people in underrepresented communities open and grow their own businesses.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

EforAll is a national entrepreneurship organization that has offices across the country, including one in Buffalo that opened in May 2021. The idea is to help residents in cities like Buffalo create opportunities to build a business and generational wealth for their families.

The program is counting on a ripple effect to take place – one person starting and growing a successful business in their neighborhood can not only employ people in their communities, but can also inspire others who come from a similar background to take the risk of becoming entrepreneurs as well.

And Buffalo is a good fit. The city is among the poorest in the country, with around 30% of the population living in poverty and a median household income of $37,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

There's also a need for training. Though graduation rates at Buffalo Public Schools rose last year to 79%, they had preciously hovered around 65%. Only 28% of city residents have a four-year college degree.

Juweria Dahir, EforAll's executive director, said the group's objective is to transform Buffalo's underserved communities by making entrepreneurship accessible to anyone with the drive to start their own business.

"If we help them realize their dream of owning a business, that means we're transforming a specific pocket of the city because they're going to go back and tell their peers, their family members, 'I'm turning my dream into a business and you can, too,'" Dahir said.

EforAll in Buffalo is led by a team of women who are representative of the business owners they serve. Dahir is a Black, Muslim immigrant, and Sonya Tareke, the program manager, is also a woman of color and an entrepreneur. As a student at the University at Buffalo, Tareke co-founded Real Talk, a platform that brings people from all backgrounds together for open discussions.

"You don’t really see women that look like us in these positions," Dahir said. "So when we come out into the community and say, 'You should start a business and this program is really for you' and they see us as the leaders reflecting that, I feel like people’s guards go down."

Of the business owners in the accelerator program, 74% are women, 58% are Black, Indigenous or people of color, and 46% are immigrants, according to Tareke.

"People talk about Buffalo being prosperous – and there is a lot of prosperity – but there’s still people in the community who say, 'Prosperity is bypassing us,'" Dahir said. "So those are the people we’re trying to touch right now. Accelerating our economy does not have to be accelerating the same type of economy."

Transforming Buffalo, one small business at a time

Morey is one of 15 local entrepreneurs participating in EforAll's first Business Accelerator program in Buffalo. She and her classmates are taking part in a 12-week business course that includes three-hour classes twice a week and weekly meetings with mentors.

Each entrepreneur works with a team of three volunteer mentors, who come from a variety of backgrounds and may not be in the same industry as the entrepreneur, Tareke said.

The entrepreneurs spend the remaining nine months of the year-long accelerator program implementing what they learned in their businesses and checking in monthly with their mentors. The entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to win up to $20,000 for their businesses, Tareke said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The program is free to the business owners.

From there, business owners can join Eforever, EforAll's sister program for established business owners that offers peer-to-peer mentoring and networking, Dahir said.

Mentors can offer advice

Mentors are an important part of the program because those in the communities EforAll works with often don't have the type of connections that can be helpful for starting a business.

They may not have a family member who can lend them thousands of dollars to get an idea off the ground, Tareke said. They may not have a friend who is a lawyer or know someone who works in marketing to help build a website, Dahir said.

That's where the EforAll mentors come in. They can act as those connections that people dreaming of starting their own businesses might not have through family or peers.

Yaman Sharma is an EforAll mentor who works as a private client and portfolio advisor with JP Morgan. He came to Buffalo from India in 2014. Sharma said his background in banking makes him a "generalist" who not only understands the financial needs of a business, but can connect business owners to the resources they need, too.

He became a mentor at EforAll because he wanted to find a way to give back to the Buffalo community, which he said has been incredibly supportive of him and his family.

"This is a selfless, I believe, way off of helping the local community," Sharma said.

"I strongly believe in this platform," Sharma said. "It is truly helping out building more entrepreneurs who are going to further build more jobs and the economy."

For Morey, the most beneficial part of being part of the EforAll Business Accelerator program has been the relationships she's built with her mentors. They help keep her accountable, are generous with their time and make sure she has all the tools she needs to succeed, she said.

A passion to be an entrepreneur

Morey said she's always had a passion for entrepreneurship.

Before she started working on her hair school business, Beauti N Fatuationz, she operated her own child care center, Robyn's Nest, and still bakes and sells desserts through her business, Nana Berries.

But she realized her business ventures were not growing to their full potential, so she decided to try to take them to the next level.

"I wanted to surround myself with business-minded people, create new connections for myself," Morey said.

"

Apply to EforAll

Applications are currently open for EforAll's summer Business Accelerator program.

The deadline to submit an application is May 12. Semifinalists will be announced a week later and 30-minute interviews will be held with the semifinalists the week of May 23. Finalists will be announced June 3 and the 12-week course begins July 12.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, reach out to the EforAll team by email at buffalo@eforall.org.

For more information, visit eforall.org/ny/buffalo.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.