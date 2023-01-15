How a Buffalo nurse built lasting bonds with Tops employees after mass shooting

Here, at the Buffalo health center where she often works 12-hour days, Trinetta Alston puts her arm around Lorraine Baker, a Tops employee at the Jefferson Avenue store who everyone calls Rinniey.

The two talk, laugh and finish each other's sentences like old friends, though they have only known each other since May 16, when Alston began working with Tops employees traumatized by the racially motivated mass shooting at the store two days earlier.

Alston hasn't stopped working with the store's employees since. She listens to them, follows up after their doctor's appointments and always answers the phone. She was there the day many of them walked into the store for the first time since the shooting. She's built trust with the employees and, because of that, has helped bring them the resources they need. She shops there and sometimes just swings by to check in. She attended their holiday party.

These powerful bonds led to Alston being named an honorary Tops employee, presented with a Tops uniform shirt and an employee badge to signify she was one of them. Arriving with her badge was a handwritten note from Tops' human resources team, thanking her for everything she has done for their employees.

"This is our nurse from Tops," said Baker, calling her "250's nurse," a reference to the Jefferson Avenue location's store number.

Go deeper into Alston's backstory, and it becomes clear how she was able to establish these lasting relationships cultivated in the aftermath of a horrific crime motivated by hate.

Her longtime employer, Community Health Center of Buffalo, calls Alston its face in the community, a well-known and passionate advocate who serves as a role model and a talented health care provider. Her ability to interact with strangers and establish trust – she's a self-described people person – are underrated qualities historically lacking in a health care system full of rampant inequities.

She's devoted herself to helping others, because she, too, once needed the community's love to overcome addiction and homelessness. Once clean, she looked for a way to give back and found her passion as a community nurse.

Her latest assignment led her to fall in love with the tight-knit Jefferson Avenue store's employees. She calls them her family.

"It's tragic what happened, but we shouldn't let that break us," Alston said. "If I've got anything to do with it, I'm going to be a little piece of tape and if everybody else is a little piece of tape, we're going to bring it back together."

'What still carries me'

Alston, born and raised in Buffalo, joined the military at 17 years old.

By the time she returned home from active duty a few years later, largely due to a higher-up who didn't like women serving in the military, Alston felt depressed. She felt like he had defeated her.

She got hired at the U.S. Small Business Administration in Buffalo but Alston, a mother, needed help with day care. She went to Social Services, but they told her she didn't qualify for day care assistance.

It all weighed on her.

"I felt like I was a failure as a mom," she recalled. "And that's what started me using."

Alston said she was addicted to crack cocaine for about 14 years. She didn't stop until she discovered she was four months pregnant with her youngest son.

To get clean, she stayed at Cornerstone Manor. She vividly remembers a day when her counselor had her write on a piece of paper all the triggers that would make her use drugs. The counselor gave her an old Crisco can to put the list in. They then went out back and set it on fire.

When they went back inside, the counselor told Alston that her new life started today. Those triggers were burned, cremated and buried.

"That stuck with me," Alston said. "That's what carried me, and that's what still carries me, that I have to bury things and push forward."

Alston, 53, marked 18 years clean in September, and her youngest son is a senior at Bennett High School, headed for St. Bonaventure University in the fall.

Thinking back to when she was starting to get clean, Alston remembers praying for guidance to find a way to give back all the love that was shown to her. She thought about how she had been homeless for a time but never slept on the street or got hurt, because someone always opened their door.

"I firmly believe that God walked me through addiction, brought me out of it, so that I can relate to my community as a whole," Alston said. "I can relate to that girl that was addicted. I can relate to a single mom. I can relate to a whole lot of different issues."

'Nurse T'

That search to give back led Alston to nursing.

"You genuinely care for people when you're a nurse," she said. "You don't want anything back."

Alston just hit 11 years with Community Health Center of Buffalo, where she started as a pediatric nurse at the organization's Niagara Falls location.

Her responsibilities and titles have only grown from there.

A licensed practical nurse since 2011, she is now a vaccine coordinator for the health center's locations in Erie and Niagara counties. She's also a community health nurse who visits homebound patients, including those who have needed end-of-life care.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Alston, who will be taking her board exam for registered nurse licensing, plays a key role in the organization's mobile health unit. And she has become a Medicaid-certified doula, providing support to families through their pregnancies.

"Most people who have doulas have a lot of money, right," Alston said. "My community don't have a lot of money. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't get the same things that other people can afford, right. So I'm a doula for people who receive Medicaid; Medicaid pays me, they don't."

Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO and executive director of Community Health Center of Buffalo, said Alston has established herself in the community, where she's widely known as "Nurse T."

Ansari said Alston is an example of what effective community medicine looks like: A professional whose personal experience makes her relatable, who meets patients where they are and who offers the consistency and dedication to never give up on this city's people.

Not to add another thing to Alston's plate, but Ansari believes Alston also can become a "phenomenal trainer," sharing what she knows about community medicine to develop the next generation.

"I always call her one of my soldiers," Ansari said, "because she's always been very passionate for the community."

'Job well done'

A day after the shooting at Tops, with the community reeling, Ansari called Alston.

"Trinetta, we've got to go to work," Ansari told her. "I don't know what we're going into. But Monday morning, let's be ready."

That Monday, Alston was part of the health center's response team at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library. There, Alston met with Tops employees and started to hear their stories. She saw how much the employees cared for one another. Workers who weren't in the store during the shooting talked to and cried with employees who were.

"I'm just sitting quiet and that's when it clicked in me what it was I was doing there," Alston said. "It wasn't to be a nurse. It was to be an ear, to listen."

A timeline of a mass shooting connected with a common thread: Because they were Black "People need to see the picture of hate. You cannot say that it's not real, not reality in America. It is reality," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said.

That day, Alston met Baker, who has worked at Tops for 21 years and is the Jefferson Avenue store's assistant customer service lead.

Baker, 58, had left the store at about 2 p.m. May 14, a half-hour before the shooting.

When her nephew called to tell her what happened, Baker immediately thought of her coworkers, particularly the young employees who work during the weekends. She calls them "my babies" and credited security guard Aaron Salter, one of the 10 killed in the attack, with confronting the shooter and giving many workers and shoppers time to flee the supermarket.

Employees are still dealing with trauma, Baker said, but they have each other – and their nurse.

"I'm there for them," Baker said. "I'm there if they need somebody to talk to, because our nurse can't be there all the time."

But Alston visits frequently, even bringing her mother along when it's time to do some shopping.

From the relationships she's built with the employees, Community Health Center has been able to formulate ideas and provide resources. That's included an arts and healing day for employees, as well as guest speakers, including an expert who recently provided tools for them to work through their grief.

Without Alston, that doesn't happen.

"She's our connect," Ansari said. "Without her having the relationships and them trusting her, I don't think we would be able to help get what they need."

Alston and Baker have formed a particularly close bond.

They worry about and take care of others, typically before themselves.

As Alston tells her story at the Buffalo health center on this December day, Baker often chimes in, finding the words to finish some of her friend's thoughts.

"It's a blessing to give," Baker tells her. "The Lord will bless you."

"And he already has, with a whole other family," Alston responds.

Baker, not missing a beat: "He blessed you with me."

"Gosh," Alston jokes, "I don't know if that was a blessing."

The friends share a hearty laugh, wrapping their arms around one another.

"I love Rinniey to death. I do," Alston said. "It's rewarding for me. It is. At the end of the day, when I do finally close my eyes, I can say..."

"Job well done," Baker says.