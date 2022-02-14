How a Buffalo-based food delivery service plans to take on DoorDash and GrubHub

Ambrose, a Western New York native, created Appetit in 2020, after his restaurant marketing company lost all its business virtually overnight due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the beginning, Appetit was just a web-based platform. He has worked for the last three months to build and launch the app.

Ambrose saw an increase in people using food delivery apps as lockdowns persisted, but knew from his years in the hospitality industry that commissions from places like DoorDash and Grubhub eat into restaurant profits.

Around 70 local restaurants are on the app and there's a list of about 30 waiting to join, Ambrose said. So far, only locally owned restaurants, such as Fat Bob's Smokehouse, Deep South Taco, Tappo Restaurant and Toasted, are on the app.

Ambrose wants to expand Appetit to markets outside Buffalo, including Rochester.

Looking for investors is Ambrose's next step.

"We did a very good job running a lean operation for the year just to prove the model and really get people using it, get customers, get merchants on board," Ambrose said.