Housing shortage hammers homebuyers

"You would think that there would be houses on the market for us to buy," Christan O'Leary said. "We’re not finding that situation at all. We can’t find houses."

She's a 46-year-old Buffalo teacher who hails from East Aurora, while her husband, 51, is a native Buffalo firefighter. Their current house in South Buffalo is under contract for $225,000, and they want a home with more land and space, in a good school district.

But they can’t find a home to buy – despite seeing 20 houses since early March in Elma, Hamburg, Boston, Colden and Grand Island. They put down bids six times, and lost each one by as much as tens of thousands of dollars. In one case, they offered as much as $65,000 over the asking price.

“That’s how desperate we are,” she said. “Places I never would think of living, I’m putting in offers on houses. It’s almost comical. We feel like our money isn’t good enough.”

"We’re trying to remain hopeful," she said. "There’s not enough. There’s so many buyers out there. We just can’t seem to find something that’s suitable for us or that somebody will take an offer."

Stalemate