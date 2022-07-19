Housing project for domestic violence survivors opens in North Tonawanda

A supportive housing project for survivors of domestic violence is now open for women in North Tonawanda, after the YWCA of Niagara Frontier overhauled its century-old former building into 12 affordable apartments.

Located at 49 Tremont St., across from the Historic Riviera Theatre, the $3.5 million development offers eight studio apartments that include on-site services to help women who have been homeless or were victims of domestic violence.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Part of the project also included conversion of a former gymnasium into studio apartments, while adding a ground-floor cafe that also offers residents with on-site workforce training and job opportunities.

The project was funded with $1.4 million through the state Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Insurance. The state agency also will provide money through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

Additional funds include $1.7 million through two programs of New York State Homes and Community Renewal, $300,000 through Empire State Development Corp.'s Smart Growth Community Fund, and $33,000 through the Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County.