Housing advocates are warning of a significant increase in discrimination by Western New York landlords, after a local nonprofit received more than 415 reports of housing discrimination last year – the most in nearly 40 years and the second-highest level in the group's 60-year history.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal said its complaint total for 2022 was topped only by the 432 reports it received in 1984. That's also the only other time the tally exceeded 400 in a single year.

HOME Associate Director Daniel Corbitt, an attorney, described the "sheer number" of reports as "disturbing," but also noted that "the human costs of these discriminatory practices is truly appalling."

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

"Where you live truly matters," he said. "Discrimination leads to housing instability that has devastating impacts on health outcomes, academic achievements, employment opportunities, and drives inequality and generational poverty."

The figure for last year rose 29% from 2021, and more than doubled from 2020, when the agency received and investigated 202 complaints. Previously, the number of discrimination reports had ranged between 165 and 231 annually since at least 2003.

Even worse, the agency said, the 415 complaints, "while alarming, is only the tip of the iceberg," since most incidents of housing discrimination are not reported by the victims, often because they don't know their rights and the protections afforded them, or don't believe anyone will do anything about it.

"Americans often like to tell themselves that progress is continuous, especially on matters such as discrimination, but the reality is that discrimination occurs today just as much as ever," HOME Education Manager Steven Haagsma said in a prepared statement. "It may be more subtle than at other points in our history, but that does not mean it has disappeared."

Led by Executive Director DeAnna Eason, HOME describes itself as a civil rights organization focused on ensuring equal opportunity for housing through education, advocacy and enforcement of fair housing laws. The nonprofit agency takes complaints, investigates almost all of them, and either works to resolve them with landlords on behalf of tenants or escalates reports by filing formal complaints with city, county, state or federal regulators.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Last year, HOME reached a resolution in 277 cases, while filing seven formal cases with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Erie County Fair Housing Board, or the New York State Appellate Division. The rest are either still pending with the agency, or HOME couldn't find evidence to justify them.

“It’s important for us to continue to investigate these allegations and for all levels of government to strongly enforce anti-discrimination laws,” Haagsma said.

In an interview Sunday, Haagsma said "it's impossible to say definitely" why the level of complaints has soared, but cited several factors as likely – including both an actual increase in discrimination as well as heightened awareness by tenants of their rights and ability to complain.

He said the National Fair Housing Alliance – an umbrella group of local nonprofit agencies like HOME – had also seen an uptick in 2021, mirroring what HOME found locally. National data for 2022 is not available yet, but "I wouldn't be surprised if that trend continues," Haagsma said. "That national report lends some credence to believing that there is an actual rise in housing discrimination."

Additionally, though, HOME has bolstered its own ability to not only investigate complaints it receives but also to initiate its own probes based on what it sees from landlords in advertisements and other sources. For example, a notice on Facebook Marketplace that offers an apartment but says "no families with children" or "no rental assistance accepted" could trigger a probe because both exclusions are illegal.

In 2020, the agency received a new contract from the state allowing it to hire a few more investigators, "so our capacity for taking these reports in and investigating them is higher than in the past," Haagsma said.

"It’s impossible to know how much is caused by an actual rise, because so much housing discrimination goes unreported," he added. "But it’s concerning regardless of the reasons for the rise, because it shows that housing discrimination is alive and well in Western New York, which is not good news regardless how you spin it."

The nature of the complaints varies widely, but the four most common issues have remained consistent for the last few years, Haagsma said. Those include discrimination based on the source of income, disabilities, family status and race.

For example, it's illegal to deny housing based on the use of Section 8 vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or security-deposit agreements from the Erie County Department of Social Services. The City of Buffalo has prohibited such discrimination since 2006, while the county passed its own law in 2018, followed by the state in 2019. Yet, HOME received 128 reports of income-based discrimination last year.

That was followed by 86 disability-related complaints – the most HOME has received in 20 years – and 64 complaints over discrimination against families with children under 18. There were also 56 complaints of racial discrimination.

Haagsma said many landlords think they can do what they want with their own property, not understanding that renting apartments is "essentially running a small business."

"There’s no education requirement to become a landlord. You don’t have to know about fair housing law," Haagsma said. "So because of that, it’s definitely not uncommon for landlords to discriminate because they don’t realize what they’re doing is illegal."