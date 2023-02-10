The $11 billion hostile takeover bid by Public Storage to acquire Life Storage, the Amherst-based self storage operator, is a move by the industry's biggest player to become much bigger than its nearest competitor.

The self-storage industry has long been highly fragmented, dominated by mom-and-pop operators and regional players in a field that has relatively low barriers to entry and requires little technical expertise.

That fragmentation also has meant that the industry's biggest players have focused more on making acquisitions than building their own self-storage facilities. Indeed, Life Storage's strategy in becoming the industry's No. 4 player has been to only grow through acquisition.

The bid by Public Storage to acquire Life Storage would give the California-based company more than 14% of the self-storage market and give it a much bigger cushion over its nearest rival, ExtraSpace Storage.

The deal also would combine two companies that have modest overlap. Public Storage gets almost 25% of its revenue from the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets. Life Storage's facilities are concentrated in Florida and Texas, with New York City ranking as its top market by revenue.