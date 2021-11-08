Horizon Health's plan for Allentown outpatient site stirs up neighborhood concern

Constantino said the concern stems from a previous unsuccessful attempt by another group to open a methadone clinic at the same location, and a fear that that's what Horizon would be doing. But "that's a completely different license category from what we do," she said, describing her agency as "mainstream health care."

"We operate like any other medical practice or group practice," she said. "We don't do methadone. We never have, and we don't intend to. It's a different treatment model."

Horizon is a 46-year-old nonprofit social services agency that provides both outpatient and inpatient treatment for people with mental health or substance abuse disorders. The primary diagnoses it handles are anxiety, depression and alcoholism – not drug addiction. "These are disorders that every family, every community, every neighborhood has," Constantino said.

It serves 14,000 patients annually from across the Western New York community, focusing on the general community in the neighborhoods around its treatment centers, including three in Buffalo. "People are not going to be traveling in from remote locations to come to a location in Buffalo," she said. "This is not our first rodeo. We know how to do this."