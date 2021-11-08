Horizon Health's plan for Allentown outpatient site stirs up neighborhood concern

One of the region's largest providers of outpatient mental health and substance abuse care wants to turn an office building on Delaware Avenue in Allentown into its newest treatment facility for children and adults, bringing some of its existing downtown services to a different part of town.
But it may face some resistance from neighbors who are already voicing concern about what kind of clientele would be showing up.
Horizon Health Services has agreed to purchase the current home of Alliance Advisory Group, located in a two-story red brick building at 600 Delaware. It would then convert the 17,600-square-foot building into a new outpatient site for its licensed practitioners, who include doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers and mental health counselors, said CEO Anne Constantino.
Services will include diagnostic assessment and treatment, counseling, psychiatric care and prescription medication, recovery support and referrals – including for children and teenagers.
Initially, this would be an additional facility for Horizon, which already operates 19 other outpatient centers in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties. But Constantino said the agency plans to consolidate some of its downtown services from its other location at 77 Broadway, where it's running out of space, can't accommodate all of its patients' needs and has limited parking.
Built in 1962, the combined 25,296-square-foot facility is located between Allen and North streets, on the west side of Delaware, on bus routes and a few blocks from the Metro Rail on Main Street. It was marketed for sale by Hunt Commercial Real Estate, for $3.7 million.
"We’ve been looking for a conveniently located location, close to the Medical Campus in Buffalo, that had access from several points in the city," Constantino said. "This property came up at 600 Delaware. It's configured well for our purposes."
Plans call for only minimal renovations to the space, whose first floor would be configured into a waiting lounge and reception area, 22 private offices and 28 open-office cubicles, plus a training room, conference room, break area and cafeteria. The second floor would include four more conference rooms, two executive offices, a kitchen and an exercise room.
The deal is still pending, and is contingent on the nonprofit agency obtaining the necessary approvals from the city, starting with a special-use permit from the Common Council to have a "human service facility" in that zoning. State approval is also required.
Horizon officials said in their application to the Common Council that they "reached out to a few local businesses and received favorable responses." But they've also gotten pushback, notably from a representative of a nearby business. Constantino declined to identify that business, but the building is directly adjacent to Benderson Development Co.'s Residence Inn by Marriott, as well as the Florida-based developer's local offices.
Constantino said the concern stems from a previous unsuccessful attempt by another group to open a methadone clinic at the same location, and a fear that that's what Horizon would be doing. But "that's a completely different license category from what we do," she said, describing her agency as "mainstream health care."
"We operate like any other medical practice or group practice," she said. "We don't do methadone. We never have, and we don't intend to. It's a different treatment model."
Horizon is a 46-year-old nonprofit social services agency that provides both outpatient and inpatient treatment for people with mental health or substance abuse disorders. The primary diagnoses it handles are anxiety, depression and alcoholism – not drug addiction. "These are disorders that every family, every community, every neighborhood has," Constantino said.
It serves 14,000 patients annually from across the Western New York community, focusing on the general community in the neighborhoods around its treatment centers, including three in Buffalo. "People are not going to be traveling in from remote locations to come to a location in Buffalo," she said. "This is not our first rodeo. We know how to do this."
Its affiliate, Horizon Village, operates the 68-bed Terrace House residential crisis stabilization center at 291 Elm St. in Buffalo and a longer-term residential campus in Sanborn with 128 beds across five buildings, for adults, young adults, women and veterans. That program serves 1,300.
In all, the two entities under Horizon Corporations employ about 760. And officials stress that the need for help is rising.
"When you look at the impact of mental health disorders and substance abuse disorders in communities, in families, in workplaces, it’s our intention to be part of the solution, not part of the problem," Constantino said. "In all of our locations, we don’t have trouble with crime and loitering."
She said she tried to convey this to the nearby business, but "I don't think it mattered," and she suggested that the concern is "based in stigma and prejudice," not facts.
"They’re pretty intent on a concern that I can’t even explain," she said. "When people talk about drug addiction, they think people are going to be shooting up drugs in front of your place of business. Obviously, that does not occur anywhere we operate."