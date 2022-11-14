Horizon Health, Endeavor Health announce affiliation. Could it lead to a merger?

Two of Western New York's largest nonprofit behavioral health providers are affiliating in a partnership that the two organizations believe can help them save on back-office costs and boost programs and services for patients.

Horizon Health Services, headquartered in Amherst, and Cheektowaga-based Endeavor Health Services will be affiliates under the umbrella of the Horizon Health Alliance, a network created to bring together behavioral health organizations to meet the growing demand for mental health and substance use services.

Under the affiliation announced Monday, the inaugural affiliate, Endeavor, will continue to operate independently but will collaborate with the Health Alliance in four areas: data analytics; training; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategies; and marketing.

The announcement could be a precursor to a merger between Horizon and Endeavor, though it doesn't have to be. It's also possible other area providers could join the alliance.

"Right now, we're going to be affiliates under an umbrella, and that can stay exactly the way that it is into the future," Horizon Health CEO Anne Constantino said. "Or it can take a different form, if that's what's needed and wanted by the organizations. So I think the best part about it is that there's so much flexibility and opportunity."

With Horizon and Endeavor, the Horizon Health Alliance's affiliates have combined annual revenue of about $90 million, with a payroll of more than 1,000 employees and a patient base of 30,000 across five counties.

Evergreen Health, Spectrum Health partnership would create combined $157 million nonprofit “It’s been a very dynamic year for Evergreen and I’m excited to have the opportunity to explore a partnership with Spectrum Health,” said Evergreen President and CEO Raymond Ganoe.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The announcement fits into a trend among community-based providers to explore affiliations or mergers – a strategy to save on redundant administrative functions and operate more efficiently while freeing up cash to expand programs and services in the highly regulated and low-margin business of treating some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

Last September, Buffalo-based Evergreen Health and Orchard Park-based Spectrum Health and Human Services said they were exploring a partnership, which would create a combined organization with a $157 million budget and nearly 1,000 employees who would serve 33,000 Western New York patients.

Constantino said Horizon and Endeavor are "coming together out of a position of strength," which allows the organizations to develop the partnership "thoughtfully and intentionally as we go forward."

One area where they see immediate synergy opportunities: staff training.

Inside the critical need for mental health, addiction workers in WNY: 'We've had high caseloads nonstop' Trying to find mental health and addiction workers is a daunting, but pressing, task, given the demand for mental health and substance use counseling skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Horizon Chief Operating Officer Erin DiGirolamo noted how Horizon has enough size and scale to offer 150 unique classes – everything from clinical intervention to Excel training – to staff members free of charge. Given that, she noted, it wouldn't make any sense for the smaller Endeavor to try to build out the same kind of training module.

And given the ongoing workforce crisis in behavioral health, the two organizations believe sharing those kinds of resources will benefit employees and patients.

"Every person deserves high-quality care in their own community and through the Alliance we will do this more effectively," Endeavor CEO Elizabeth Mauro said in a statement. "By sharing resources that we have in common, we will improve overall operations and, with that, patient care."