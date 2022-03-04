Horizon Health cancels plan for Delaware Avenue clinic after opposition derailed permit

Horizon Health Service has scrapped its plan to create an outpatient treatment facility on Delaware Avenue in Allentown, after neighborhood resistance to the clinic project led the Common Council to reject a needed permit last month.
Even a last-ditch administrative appeal, claiming that the agency shouldn't need a special use permit because it's a medical practice with licensed doctors, failed to sway city officials.
As a result, the organization has now dropped its planned purchase of the Alliance Advisory Group property at 600 Delaware.
"It’s dead," said Horizon President Anne Constantino, who admitted she underestimated the opposition. "It's done."
Now Horizon will have to look elsewhere. Constantino said there remains a growing need for help in the community amid a national crisis in mental health and substance abuse. Plus, the agency needs to reorganize its space around the region.
"This was an opportunity at a location that was going to work for us," she said. "Those don't come on the market very often."
The nonprofit agency, one of the region's largest providers of outpatient mental health and substance abuse care, planned to purchase and redevelop the two-story red-brick office building into a facility for children and adults to receive care.
Services would have included diagnostic assessment and treatment, counseling, psychiatric care and prescription medication, recovery support and referrals.
But the prospect of the treatment facility near a residential neighborhood stirred up fervent criticism from residents, while the location adjacent to Benderson Development Co.'s local corporate offices and its Residence Inn by Marriott drew opposition from the Florida-based developer. Ellicott Development Co. was also against it.
Horizon, which serves 14,000 people annually, asserts that most patients it treats are facing anxiety, depression, trauma and alcoholism, and Constantino insisted that it has never offered methadone treatment.
But opponents still feared it would have brought drug addicts and other problems to their doorsteps, and they complained that Allentown had too many such facilities already.
The Council rejected the permit in February by an 8-1 vote, with only Council Member Joel Feroleto in favor. Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the district that includes the Delaware site, was opposed.
"It didn’t matter what the facts are or what the needs in our community are. It didn't matter what I said," Constantino said. "The residents of the community did not want us there. The Council member did not want us there."
Constantino, who has led Horizon for 28 years, said she has never experienced the level of hostility toward her agency's clientele as she did in Allentown.
"I can’t understand the level of intensity and opposition to mental health. I can’t," she said. "Never in my tenure have I ever experienced that. I was unprepared."