Horizon Health cancels plan for Delaware Avenue clinic after opposition derailed permit

Services would have included diagnostic assessment and treatment, counseling, psychiatric care and prescription medication, recovery support and referrals.

But the prospect of the treatment facility near a residential neighborhood stirred up fervent criticism from residents, while the location adjacent to Benderson Development Co.'s local corporate offices and its Residence Inn by Marriott drew opposition from the Florida-based developer. Ellicott Development Co. was also against it.

Horizon, which serves 14,000 people annually, asserts that most patients it treats are facing anxiety, depression, trauma and alcoholism, and Constantino insisted that it has never offered methadone treatment.

But opponents still feared it would have brought drug addicts and other problems to their doorsteps, and they complained that Allentown had too many such facilities already.

The Council rejected the permit in February by an 8-1 vote, with only Council Member Joel Feroleto in favor. Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the district that includes the Delaware site, was opposed.