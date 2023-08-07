Hoover's Dairy, the Sanborn-based company known for selling milk in glass bottles, will begin manufacturing and selling its own ice cream, according to a post on its Facebook page.

"It has been a challenge for many years finding a home for our extra cream that is left after making 2% and skim," the post reads. "We started two years ago in making half & half, that helped but we still had an amount left that we sold to Pittsford Dairy."

In 2008, the company built a store on its 400-acre dairy farm. It has now retrofitted the store space to allow it to manufacture ice cream and other vat pasteurized products.

"This week our dairy staff was really excited and busy bringing all of this together," the post reads.

So far, the company has made vanilla, Butterfinger, cookies and cream, and peanut butter cup flavored ice cream. It will continue to churn out more flavors.

"We ask for your patience as we build inventory and will be working towards having quarts available for purchase here at the dairy and home delivery while flavors will start slowly making their way out to the restaurant for scooping," the post reads.