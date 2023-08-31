Dairy product company HP Hood is expanding its processing operations at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park, a $120 million project that will create 48 new jobs at the Batavia facility, Empire State Development said Thursday.

The project will add new processing systems and other upgrades to increase production of Hood’s line of extended-shelf-life products, including dairy and non-dairy drinks and creamers.

Hood purchased the 363,000-square-foot former yogurt plant from the Dairy Farmers of America for $60 million in 2017 and expanded the facility by 100,000 square feet, becoming the agri-business park’s largest landowner. The company has created 400 jobs at the site so far.

Empire State Development will provide Hood with up to $1 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for job creation commitments at the Batavia facility. Genesee County is also considering providing incentives for the project, which is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

“This continued commitment from one of the nation’s most prominent dairy companies will create top-quality jobs and spur new investment in the Finger Lakes,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight.

“Agriculture and food processing are key pillars of the region’s economic development efforts, and HP Hood’s latest investment shows that our multi-pronged growth strategy is working,” she said.

As one of the nation’s biggest dairy companies, Hood produces a wide array of fresh dairy products including milk, cream, ice cream, sour cream and cottage cheese, as well as franchise products Crowley Foods, Planet Oat, Heluva Good!, Lactaid, and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze. The company’s annual sales top $3 billion.

Hood President Gary Kaneb said Hood’s investment in the Batavia facility is being driven by the continued growth of extended-shelf-life dairy and non-dairy beverage categories.

“We are grateful for the support of Empire State Development as Batavia continues to be a strategic site for the expansion of our ESL manufacturing capabilities,” Kaneb said.

Genesee County Legislature Chair Rochelle M. Stein credited the many family-owned dairy farms in Western New York for providing high-quality local milk to fuel Hood’s growing extended-shelf-life dairy beverages.

“This investment by HP Hood adds to the agricultural business foundation of our county and strengthens our regional agribusiness economic synergies from farm to consumer,” she said.

New York’s dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, with nearly 3,500 dairy farms and 620,000 cows, most of them family owned.Empire State Development said the Greater Rochester Enterprise business development group also assisted with the expansion.

Hood is based in Lynnfield, Mass., and employs 1,200 people in New York, with four other production facilities in Vernon, Oneida, Arkport and Lafargeville.