Jose Cruz remembers when he became homeless.

After living in Detroit for 25 years, he had moved to Buffalo with a job at UPS, but was living in a house where another resident was selling heroin. When the house was raided by police, he was charged with possession, and jailed for 24 hours. And they were all evicted.

The criminal case was eventually dropped, but not before he spent all his money – $63,000 – on legal fees, leaving him with $537 and no place to go. He lived in his car for nearly three months before finding his way in October 2016 to the emergency men’s shelter at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, where he would live for the next five years.

“When you first get into shelter, it’s just a big sense of relief,” said Cruz, who is now living in transitional housing at St. Luke’s, while learning to be a missionary. “I’ve finally got a place to stay.”

At any given point in time in the Buffalo area, more than 1,500 people are homeless – living in shelters, abandoned buildings, makeshift campsites in the woods, under bridges and on the streets, or in their cars.

They struggle to find food and clothing. They live together in the elements or in tiny, cramped spaces.

Many are battling mental illness, addictions or other problems, which are often the root cause of their homelessness. Sometimes, they wind up in jail or a hospital.

And their numbers are growing, particularly among men.

“If there’s a night that somebody doesn’t have a bed to go to, that’s a homeless problem,” said Stuart Harper, former CEO of Buffalo City Mission, and now president of the Build Promise shelter project at St. Luke’s.

That happens far more than homeless advocates like Harper or Amy Betros, co-founder and head of St. Luke’s, want to see. And it’s a problem that was made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent disruptions to society and jobs.

That’s why Betros and Harper – along with their counterparts at the Buffalo City Mission and the Salvation Army – are now aggressively expanding not only how they serve the homeless in Buffalo but also their physical shelter capacity, to address the ongoing homeless crisis.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. Everyone deserves food in their stomach, clothes on their back, and a cover over their head,” Betros said. “Three works of mercy: feed the hungry, clothe the naked and welcome the stranger. That’s just the basic rule of life. We owe that to everybody.”

Getting tough

Buffalo’s homeless problem is not as extensive or visible as that in many other cities, particularly much larger ones.

Fewer than 50 people are permanently unsheltered, often with severe mental health issues, according to the Homeless Alliance of Western New York, but they’re known to homeless advocates, who communicate regularly about them. According to a recent report by housing research firm Home Bay, Buffalo had the 10th lowest rate of homelessness among the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas.

However, there’s still a growing population that lacks basic resources. About 100 to 200 people can be found at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library each night. And according to the Homeless Alliance and local experts, more than 5,000 people will experience homelessness locally this year, including about 3,800 men.

That’s half the tally in Rochester. But it’s up 35% from a year ago – the largest single-year increase in over a decade in Erie County. “That’s a pretty big increase,” Calhoun said. “That’s a big statistic, and it’s not going to go down.”

“When I see some of the homeless people and the condition they’re in, it just breaks your heart,” said Howard Rich, a retired Rich Products Corp. executive who has worked with both City Mission and St. Luke’s.

Men make up 55% of the local homeless population, according to the Homeless Alliance. While there are multiple organizations that offer shelter for women and children – such as Cornerstone Manor – very few focus on men. For every 10 homeless men in the area, there’s just one shelter bed available, according to the Alliance.

“There is a growing need. We’re seeing a lot more men out there on the streets,” said City Mission CEO Aubrey Calhoun. “That’s why people are talking more about it.”

Shelter occupancy used to decline at the City Mission during warmer months, but now it’s full every day, all year. “That’s how big the need is, and it’s nonstop,” Calhoun said.

A new vision

St. Luke’s, the City Mission and the Salvation Army all have a long history of serving the poor, including by offering temporary housing. But they all came to the same conclusion: What they had been doing for decades wasn’t sufficient.

They needed to help the homeless get back on their feet, by providing more “wraparound” services for health care, mental health counseling, substance abuse, education, job training and basic living – all in one place, alongside the meals and new housing that offers more privacy and dignity.

“That’s what these programs do. We just don’t feed and shelter anymore. We really, really make a huge difference and impact in people’s lives,” Calhoun said.

All three faith-based nonprofit organizations have now either completed or are undertaking massive efforts to reimagine their physical space and operations, which were outdated for today’s challenges.

City Mission’s new downtown facility – the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise, completed in 2021 – was the first construction of a men’s shelter in 25 years.

Salvation Army is preparing for a $100 million overhaul of its 2.9-acre Allentown campus into Hope on Main, including a new 80-bed family shelter and 164 units of affordable housing.

And St. Luke’s just received city approval to construct Build Promise, with a 94-bed men’s shelter. That’s triple the size of its current shelter, which will also remain.

When all the projects are complete, Buffalo will have more homeless beds for men than any other city in upstate New York, said Harper.

Even so, it still won’t meet all the need.

“If you add that up, that’s not enough beds to be able to handle the amount of people on the streets on any given night – and that count is growing,” Calhoun said.

There are also some people who simply cannot or will not be housed, because of behavior or a refusal to come off the streets. “We have nowhere to put all these people,” said Kexin Ma, the homeless alliance’s executive director.

City Mission

The century-old City Mission – the largest of the three organizations – was the first to the table, with its new 75,000-square-foot Alfiero building at 100 E. Tupper St. Six years in the making, the four-story building was completed in February 2020 on a back parking lot right next to the old building, which was then demolished for a new lot.

The $15 million community center includes a large 9,000-square-foot emergency shelter with 83 beds divided among four “dorms,” as well as 52 units of transitional housing in 13 suites funded by donations and grants. That’s a total of 135 beds, and all are full. And there’s a 13-bed medical respite or recuperative-care unit for homeless people that were just discharged from one of the local hospitals but still need attention.

The previous 40,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1984, was focused on emergency shelter and transitional programming, and it had 92 emergency shelter beds in a 3,500-square-foot room. To store belongings, each person had a small locker and a tub that slid under the lower bunk.

“That’s how it was built, back in the day,” said Calhoun, who has been with the Mission for 17 years. “It was not a healthy environment. It was not the best way to be servicing men, and providing hope and dignity.”

Now, each of the four dorms has about 20 or 21 separate walled spaces, each with its own bed, nightstand, dresser and wardrobe.

“Before, it was just one bunk bed on top of one bunk bed,” Calhoun said. “This way, we can give them the space they need and the dignity they need.”

In the transitional housing, each resident has his own room in one of 13 suites, with a twin bed, a five-drawer dresser, a nightstand, a wardrobe, a desk and an end table. The suites have a private bathroom and a full kitchenette, and Mission staff teach about food and nutrition, as well as financial literacy, budgeting, anger management, home maintenance and cleaning.

“This is where the magic happens. This is where we really can work with individuals,” Calhoun said. “To be able to get them back out in the community, that’s what transitional housing is all about, We’ve seen so many lives transformed and changed.”

The building also features a dining room serving three meals a day for 600 residents and community members, as well as a food and clothing pantry where residents can get free, gently used clothing, grocery bags of food, and other essentials. And there’s a chapel, classrooms and computer lab.

The first floor is centered around a 9,400-square-foot gathering space and lounge area where 80 different provider organizations offer an array of services. Jericho Road Community Health Center leases and runs the Janca Family Medical Clinic for on-site health care, including preventative services, while a health care navigator can set residents up with health insurance within 24 hours and then line them up with a medical provider.

Across the hall, an “intake center” run by Spectrum Health brings together agencies that provide mental health care, substance abuse counseling, legal assistance and connections to education or job-training opportunities. Agencies come at different times, according to a posted schedule.

“The number one reason why people are stuck in poverty and homelessness is due to medical care,” Calhoun said.

Last year, the Mission provided 121,000 meals and 76,000 shelter nights, while 674 individuals received care through the medical clinic.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services has operated on its Main Street campus for 67 years. But its leadership saw the growing need not only for a larger shelter but for affordable housing, while bringing its operation up to modern standards. Instead of relocating, officials decided it was easier to rebuild where it was.

It plans to demolish most of its aging buildings from 954-1000 Main – especially the former Travelodge motel that was converted into its emergency shelter decades ago – and then construct a three-story emergency shelter with 80 beds, along with 164 units of affordable housing. That will include a seven-story apartment building with 147 units, plus 17 two-story townhouses, with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and even three-bedroom units.

Of those, 81 are permanently supportive units, with services provided for those with serious mental illness or substance abuse disorder, and for the chronically homeless.

St. Luke’s

Then there’s St. Luke’s. Betros and Norm Paolini began St. Luke’s 29 years ago as a religious mission to the poor. But it’s evolved since then to focus on social services, medical care and housing, serving 10,000 families annually.

Today, the organization occupies a 5.8-acre campus sandwiched between Walden Avenue and Sycamore, including a former Catholic church, convent and rectory buildings.

The rectory now houses the Sober Living shelter for homeless men trying to get off alcohol or drugs, while the convent houses a 25-bed emergency shelter. In the three-story school building, Our Lady of Hope Home School educates 28 children on the top floor. And the second floor contains the “Mission Mall” commissary, with rooms filled with clothing for men, women and children, as well as supplemental baby products like diapers, wipes, formula or shampoo.

The lower level, which used to host Code Blue and a dining area for clients, is now a food preparation, packaging and distribution hub. During the pandemic, the organization went from serving 300 to 400 meals a day to almost 2,000. It now provides lunch and dinner for 800 to 1,000 people daily, six days a week.

Additionally, the nonprofit owns 23 homes in the neighborhood, where missionaries live, and built its Gospa Village, a fenced-in neighborhood with seven houses, a playground and green space, for women at risk of losing their children to foster care or just getting back custody.

Needing more

St. Luke’s just received city approval to construct Build Promise, a 22,500-square-foot building at the corner of Sycamore and Miller Street, across from the main campus. When the $6 million single-story facility is completed in 2025, it will house a 94-bed homeless shelter for men, along with a commissary and donation storage.

About 50 beds would be used as an in-and-out shelter, while the rest would be reserved for those who want to start transitioning to longer-term housing. It will also feature an “Access Center” with offices, clinic space and a multipurpose room to host service providers from other organizations, such as Jericho Road, BestSelf Behavioral Health, OLV, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and AmeriHealth. A nurse practitioner, along with dental and eye services, will also be available.

“Mental health is a big issue,” Harper said. “Nobody wants to be homeless. It’s mental health, usually.”

Additionally, a “Refresh Center” will offer a place for people to use a bathroom, clean up, and get clean clothes. And the existing shelter of 25 beds will remain.

“There is such a need on the East Side with the homeless men,” Harper said. “We want to break that cycle of poverty.”