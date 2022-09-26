Home sales slow nationally – but not in Buffalo

While the housing market is cooling across the country, it's holding up better here.

That's not to say the market is as strong as it was in the spring – when mortgage rates were starting a rise that has seen them more than double – but it remains robust.

There's still a severe shortage of homes for sale to meet the insatiable demand of buyers, who are still willing to pay up to get what they want. So the number of closed sales is down, because there aren't enough available, but the activity hasn't slowed as much locally as nationally.

The median sales price is still going up, and homes are still selling for more than the list price that sellers sought, with buyers paying more for every square foot of space than they did just three months ago.

And houses are staying on the market for just over a week, signaling that the brisk pace of sales and the need for speed on the part of buyers hasn't changed that much.

"The market is less frantic than six months ago but good homes at good prices sell very quickly, and many for over list price," said Carolyn Hoyt Stevens, an agent with Gurney Becker & Bourne. "As long as inventory remains low, the pent up demand still stands."

What has changed, however, is the level of intensity in the market. Gone are the days when homes routinely attracted upward of a dozen offers. Now those competitive homes garner just a few bidders.

"It’s not a screeching halt, but after Labor Day, we saw a slowdown," said Neil Gerrity, general manager of WNY Metro Roberts Realty. "That frenzy isn’t there anymore. Houses are sitting a little bit longer."

And the rise in mortgage rates is putting a damper on the upward trajectory of the market, even if it has yet to send it into retreat. The Federal Reserve is attempting to rein in the rampant activity and soaring prices by raising short-term interest rates – including three hikes of three-quarters of a point, with the latest this week.

Mortgage rates don't directly follow the Fed's actions, but the bond market that dictates home loans is still influenced. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.29% on Sept. 22, up from 2.88% a year ago, according to new data from Freddie Mac. And that makes it much more costly to borrow, adding more than $500 to the monthly payment on a $250,000 loan.

Even so, home prices are still rising, although the pace has slowed markedly this summer.

Let's take a closer look.

Sales

The volume of homes sold in August across the country fell 18.9% in August compared to a year ago, but activity was down only 9.7% in the Buffalo metropolitan area, according to new data from national brokerage firm Redfin, which reported 1,166 houses changed hands locally in August, compared to 1,291 a year earlier.

Pending sales were down by slightly less, or just 5% locally, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, which reported 1,090 homes under contract in August.

Prices

The median sale price both nationally and locally was up 7% in August from a year ago, to $240,000 in Buffalo, demonstrating continued demand and the short supply for houses. But for every square foot of space, buyers in Buffalo were paying 9.5% more in August than they were in May, according to Redfin.

The average price per square foot nationwide over a four-week period fell from a high of $211.95 on May 22 to $200.23 on Sept. 4, Redfin reported. That's still 8.68% higher than it was a year ago.

But in Buffalo over the same period, the price per square foot rose from $148.84 to $162.32 on Sept. 4. That's 10% above the level from early September 2021, according to Redfin.

And sellers collected 108% of what they asked for in Buffalo in August, while the average home nationwide was going for just shy of asking price, according to both Redfin and the local real estate group. That's consistent with a year ago for Buffalo, but down from 101.7% for the nation as a whole.

And the median price for new listings was up 11.9% in Buffalo, but just 8.3% elsewhere.

Indeed, national research firm RealtyHop found that 63% of the 100 cities in its Housing Affordability Index experienced drops in asking price – but not in Buffalo.

"The ones that go up the fastest take the hits," Gerrity said, citing cities in Florida and California. "We won’t see it as bad, but other marketplaces are leveling off as well, probably more so than we are, because their prices got so expensive."

Listings

There's also a dichotomy in listings. Nationally, the number of homes for sale rose 14% to 1.12 million, according to Redfin. But in Western New York, the inventory of available homes still dropped by 1%, to 1,483. That means that while buyers are getting more options elsewhere and seeing a looser market, they still have fewer choices here, which forces them to continue to compete aggressively with bidding.

And the number of new listings from buyers is still declining both locally and nationally, by 8% and 19%, respectively, according to Redfin, so there's no relief there.

As a result, there's still only enough houses for sale to sustain 10.8 weeks of activity nationwide – or about two and a half months – but only 7.6 weeks or less than two months in Buffalo, based on Redfin and BNAR data. That means sellers still have the upper hand, since it's still a far cry from a balanced market with six months of available inventory.

“Inventory is the biggest issue that we have in the marketplace,” said Jerry Thompson, owner of Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora. “There are no houses to sell. We still have bunches of buyers that don’t have anything to look at that meets their parameters or gives them something to buy.”

Speed

So homes that are priced well and well-maintained are still flying off the shelf.

In Buffalo, 63% of listings are off the market within two weeks. That's up 1.6% from a year ago. In contrast, 34.7% of homes sell that fast nationally – a 7% decline from last year.

In fact, the median "stay" for a home on the open market is just 10 days in Western New York – less than half of the 27 days that houses linger nationally.

Of course, that's not the case with every home. Vienna Laurendi of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services said she had a listing that sat for four weeks when "all of a sudden my phone is ringing off the hook with inquiries." And she has a buyer who decided to make an offer on another house that was also lingering for weeks, only to suddenly be faced with multiple bidders "practically overnight," and then to lose the home by $50,000.

"The market seems to be shifting. I do think the lower priced homes if priced correctly are still selling quickly," said Janeen Bolender, an agent with Nichol City Realty and Luxe Real Estate. But, "I don't see as many multiple offers or crazy over-asking pricing going on. So the market is definitely tricky I would say."