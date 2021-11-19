HOME gets $350,000 federal grant to advance fair housing fight

A Buffalo-based fair-housing organization has received a $350,000 federal grant to address housing challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic

Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) is one of 51 organizations across the country that received funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the American Rescue Plan. The money will target underserved communities most affected by the health, economic and housing consequences of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone in some capacity but has disparately impacted the underserved communities of Western New York,” said HOME Executive Director M. DeAnna Eason.

HOME will use the funds to investigate housing discrimination, help low-income families find housing, assist underserved populations like seniors, disabled people and immigrants with housing needs, mediate problems between landlords and tenants, and educate municipalities about federal, state and local fair housing laws.

“This grant invests in the well-being of the Western New York community and allows HOME to extend their essential and inclusive services to a greater number of low-income families in need," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.

