 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOME gets $350,000 federal grant to advance fair housing fight
0 comments

HOME gets $350,000 federal grant to advance fair housing fight

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo-based fair-housing organization has received a $350,000 federal grant to address housing challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic

Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) is one of 51 organizations across the country that received funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the American Rescue Plan. The money will target underserved communities most affected by the health, economic and housing consequences of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone in some capacity but has disparately impacted the underserved communities of Western New York,” said HOME Executive Director M. DeAnna Eason.

HOME will use the funds to investigate housing discrimination, help low-income families find housing, assist underserved populations like seniors, disabled people and immigrants with housing needs, mediate problems between landlords and tenants, and educate municipalities about federal, state and local fair housing laws. 

“This grant invests in the well-being of the Western New York community and allows HOME to extend their essential and inclusive services to a greater number of low-income families in need," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'American dream' still comes in black and white
Columnists

'American dream' still comes in black and white

  • Updated

More than 50 years after the federal Fair Housing Act took aim at discrimination in the housing market, and four decades after the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act did the same by shining a light on lending practices, blacks are still twice as likely as whites to be denied a mortgage, according to a new national study. And Buffalo Niagara

Woman receives housing discrimination settlement
Local News

Woman receives housing discrimination settlement

  • Updated

A woman received a settlement from her former landlords for not accepting her Section 8 housing voucher. Jackie Crouch told Housing Opportunities Made Equal, a fair housing organization, in December 2015 that Richard and Suzana Mazella refused to accept the voucher. Crouch was evicted three months later. The housing organization filed her case with the City of Buffalo’s Fair Housing

Housing law bans discrimination based on income subsidies, citizenship status
Local News

Housing law bans discrimination based on income subsidies, citizenship status

  • Updated

For 14 years Elizabeth Barnes worked for Erie County, but she had to quit when she could no longer drive because of Parkinson’s disease. She and her 14-year-old daughter now live in a women’s shelter. When she received a low-income Section 8 housing voucher, she was excited by the prospect of finding a suburban apartment near a good school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News