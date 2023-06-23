The HoliMont Ski Club is planning a big investment in infrastructure and equipment to upgrade its facilities for the next ski season.

And it says it needs a sales tax break to make it work.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

HoliMont Inc. is asking the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency to support its $736,515 capital investment by exempting it from taxes on all qualifying purchases. That would save the member-only resort $58,921 on the project. The rest of the cost would be financed with bank loans.

The resort plans to spend $115,000 to replace its haul rope for lifts, $150,000 to replace the underground pipe system for snowmaking, $80,000 on road paving and parking lot expansion, $75,000 for a new Caterpillar backhoe, $35,000 for four new snowmobiles and $33,665 for a mini excavator.

Other investments include building out member services ticket windows, buying a lawn tractor and 11 bike carriers, and replacing the patio trench drain.

"Without the assistance of the IDA, HoliMont would not be able to complete all the projects we need," the resort wrote in its application. "These projects are important to keep our business fully functional which will directly keep staff employed and help grow the business."

If approved, the project would start immediately and finish by year-end. Because it qualifies as a tourist destination, HoliMont must document that the investment results in attracting at least 35% of its customers from outside the region.

Founded in 1962 and located on Route 242 in Ellicottville, HoliMont has 1,200 primary members, and offers both skiing in the winter as well as summer operations with a bike park, a wedding venue, a disc golf course and water sports on a hilltop pond. The resort employs 36 full-time and 208 part-time workers.